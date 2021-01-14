Garbage changes to greet MLK Day

January 14, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Next week’s observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be accompanied by changes in Mount Airy sanitation schedules.

This will include no yard waste collections on Monday. The next such pickups are planned for Jan. 25.

In addition, the commercial garbage routes normally serviced on Monday are to be run on Tuesday instead.

That same one-day delay also will occur with the Monday industrial roll-off route being shifted to Tuesday.

Municipal offices will be closed Monday for MLK Day, which is designated each year on the third Monday in January.