Local youth builds dog agility course

January 14, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The main A-frame bridge for dogs to traverse at the Rotary Pup Park in Mount Airy. (Submitted photo)

<p>Here is another angle of the A-frame bridge and some other items on the agility course. (Submitted photo)</p>

Here is another angle of the A-frame bridge and some other items on the agility course. (Submitted photo)

<p>Laura Livengood working on her 40-hour Silver Award Girl Scout project. (Submitted photo)</p>

Laura Livengood working on her 40-hour Silver Award Girl Scout project. (Submitted photo)

<p>Here is one of the climbing obstacles Laura Livengood built. (Submitted photo)</p>

Here is one of the climbing obstacles Laura Livengood built. (Submitted photo)

A local Girl Scout recently led an effort to build a working flexibility course at the Rotary Pup Park in Mount Airy.

The Girl Scout, Laura Livengood, is a ninth grader at Mount Airy High School.

“When she is not swimming or playing soccer for school, she plays piano, reads and plays with her pets: two rescued hound dogs (Blue and Shadow) and a cat, Pancho,” her mother, Livia Livengood, said recently. “She has always had a magic touch with animals.”

When her Girl Scout troop leader, Glenda Edwards of Troop 02320 of Mount Airy, asked the girls to brainstorm about doing a 40-hour Silver Award project, Laura knew right away she wanted to do something with animals. Edwards put her in contact with Sue Brownfield, and they decided together on the agility course at the park.

“I wanted to do my Girl Scout Silver Award with something that involved helping animals in any way,” Laura said. “When I heard a dog park was being built, I knew I wanted to help out any way I can. I thought this was a great idea for pet owners to safely do an obstacle course with their dogs at the Pup Park, and also allow the dogs to have fun too.

“I built an A-frame dog walk and a hurdle for both the big and small dog areas. I started this project in July and finished in December. It was a time consuming project, but so worth it,” she said of the work. “My dad, Rob Livengood, assisted me with the building of the equipment, and my brother and mom also helped move it to the park.”

She also said dog trainer Michele Davis gave them advice on the construction, and “Lots of people in town, as well as family members from out of town, donated money, and as a thank you, we baked bread for them.”

All totaled they raised more than $700 to cover the expense of the materials.

“I really want the dogs to have a good time and for the owners to learn how to use this equipment. This project was very fun and after working 47 hours I was happy to see that it is being put to good use.”