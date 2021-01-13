Drug take-back in Mount Airy today

January 13, 2021 John Peters II News 0

YVEDDI is holding a drug take-back today, for people with old prescription drugs they no longer need.

The even is being held now through 1 p.m. at the Surry County Senior Center, at 215 Jones School Road in Mount Airy.

The event has a drive-through disposal location, so individuals dropping off prescription drugs can do so without exiting their vehicle. Organizers ask that individuals mark through or remove all personal information on the labels. No liquids or sharp objects will be accepted.