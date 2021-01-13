Pilot mayor recognizes police

January 13, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Pilot Mountain Police Chief Robbie Jackson, right, watches as Mayor Evan Cockerham takes part in Jackson’s swearing in last year. “I have a lot of respect for Chief Jackson, so it was such an honor to take part in one of the biggest days of his career,” the mayor said. This past Saturday, the mayor recognized Jackson and the police force on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. (Submitted photo)

With last Saturday being recognized across the country as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham used the town’s social media presence to honor the officers of the Pilot Mountain Police Department.

“I want to say how grateful I am for Chief (Robbie) Jackson and the team we have here with the Pilot Mountain Police Department,” Cockerham said in a Facebook post. “This is a group that really does strive each day to provide our community with the best possible service and protection. Thank you!”

According to the National Day Calendar, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created in 2015 by the combined efforts of several law enforcement support organizations. Other organizations have since joined the effort with a goal of spreading encouragement and support to police officers. Each year on Jan. 9, citizens are encouraged to show support and appreciation through spoken words, actions and signs at home and in businesses.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone but I am proud of the job our police department has done through it all,” Cockerham noted. “For many citizens, their only interaction with our town might be with an officer. I am proud to know that this group represents us.”

While commending the department and its officers, Cockerham specifically noted the efforts of Chief Robbie Jackson. Jackson was promoted to police chief in January of 2020 after serving almost two months in an interim capacity. He was presented the opportunity after the retirement of previous Police Chief Darryl Bottoms, who had served the town in that role for more than a decade.

“Chief Jackson has placed an emphasis on training and community policing, which I think is extremely important,” Cockerham said.

“One event I am looking forward to returning once the coast is clear on COVID-19 is the National Night Out hosted by the Pilot Mountain Police Department each year. Our officers and other first responders having that opportunity to connect with the community is always a great thing to see.”

The National Night Out is sponsored annually by the National Association of Town Watch. The organization has described the event as “an annual community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.”

The Pilot Mountain Police Department has hosted a local version of the event for its community since 2007. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a community relations event that gives our residents a chance to get to know their local police department and surrounding agencies,” Chief Jackson, then serving as a captain in the Pilot Mountain Police Department, said before the 2018 National Night Out. “We want them to feel comfortable approaching an officer any time we’re needed.”