Cooperative Extension announces scholarships

Adults and youths may apply

DOBSON — The coronavirus has affected nearly every aspect of life, with each new day seemingly greeted by another program or activity that’s changed as a result.

“But one thing has not,” according to Carmen Long of the local N.C. Cooperative Extension unit based in Dobson.

Surry County Extension and Community Association (ECA) members are proud to announce they are once again accepting applications for the North Central District Extension and Community Association scholarships, says information provided by Long.

The 2021 scholarships are available to both a youth and an adult who are continuing their education beyond the high school level in any field of study, but with priority given to a degree in family and consumer sciences.

Each of the two recipients will be awarded $600 through an application process continuing over the next month.

The Surry County Extension and Community Association scholarship program has been available as long as anyone can remember.

“It’s been going on for a real long time,” said Long, area extension agent for family and consumer education who serves both Surry and Alleghany counties.

“I’ve worked for 33 years and it’s been offered as long as I’ve been around,” she added Tuesday, with “multiple generations” eligible for the scholarships during that time.

So it stands to reason the program would still be around even during a pandemic.

Scholarship guidelines

A youth applicant is defined as a high school senior or a student now enrolled in college who has completed high school without a break in his or her formal education.

Adult applicants are those who have finished high school and had a break in their formal education and now wish to continue that.

This might apply to someone who has become unemployed due to COVID-19 and looking to re-boot his or her career.

While $600 is not a huge sum when it comes to financing higher education, if nothing else it could help buy books, Long said.

“We do typically get youth applications, but we have a hard time getting adult applications.”

All applicants must be North Carolina residents planning to attend a state-accredited college, community college or technical institute the fall of 2021.

Scholarships are awarded based on weighted criteria including 25 percent each in the categories of financial need, scholarship potential, activities and honors and an Extension and Community Association (ECA) connection.

Along with membership, Long explained Tuesday that this connection can include having a family member involved, or if an applicant has engaged in Cooperative Extension-related activities over the years such as showing livestock.

The Surry County Extension and Community Association has five clubs and 60-plus members located throughout the county. The organization’s mission is to strengthen families through leadership development, volunteer work, educational support and research-based education from N.C. State University and North Carolina A&T State University.

Feb. 15 is the application deadline.

An application or more information on applying or joining an ECA club is available from the Surry County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 336-401-8025.

