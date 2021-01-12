Mount Airy Police Reports

January 12, 2021

• A Dobson man has been jailed under a $40,000 secured bond on felony drug and stolen property charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Zackary Michael Bledsoe, 34, of 460 Copeland School Road, was encountered in the 1000 block of South Street Saturday by officers who were investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Bledsoe subsequently was charged with three felonies — possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine — along with misdemeanor violations of possessing a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle valued at $4,000 was listed as recovered during the arrest along with a Jimenez .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun valued at $200, with digital scales and a glass smoking device seized in addition to meth.

The victims of the property thefts were identified as Gary Stanley of Abner Lane and Shawna Marie Summers of Kernersville. Bledsoe is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Feb. 1.

• An AR15 rifle was stolen Sunday afternoon from a Mount Airy home.

The black Smith & Wesson rifle with scope, valued at $550, was taken from the residence of Walter Edward Evans and Justin Leon Smith on Merritt Street, which was entered through an unsecured door while occupied. An undisclosed sum of money also was listed as stolen.

• Christian Timothy Phillips, 24, of 1519 Dan Valley Farm Road, Claudville, Virginia, was jailed on charges of simple assault and second-degree trespassing on Jan. 4. Phillips allegedly refused to leave the premises of Northern Regional Hospital and attempted to strike a security officer in a hospital parking lot.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond, with the case set for the March 1 District Court session. Phillips also has been banned from Northern Regional Hospital.

• Eric Anthony Young, 22, listed as homeless, was arrested on felony charges of possession of a counterfeit instrument and uttering a forged instrument on Dec. 30 as the result of a false-pretense investigation at Surrey Bank and Trust on Rockford Street.

Young is accused of passing a bogus check as if it were real, police records state, which involved using the name Sowers, and also was found to be wanted on an outstanding order for arrest.

A second-degree trespassing violation had been filed against Young on Dec. 28 and he also is facing a charge of injury to real property. Young was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 25 appearance in District Court.