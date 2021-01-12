Woman critical after Pilot Mountain fall

January 12, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

This photo from the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad shows emergency workers hauling the patient out of the woods below the parking lot overlook.

Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A woman hiking at Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday fell more than 100 feet and survived, though she was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sue Anderson, 64, no address known, was on the ledge of Springs Trail, near the Little Pinnacle outlook, according to Surry County EMS Director John Shelton. She apparently slipped and fell more than 100 feet, slamming to the ground, then rolling down the steep incline into a wooded area.

He said the woman was hiking alone, and the only reason anyone knew she had fallen was that a group of professional climbers in the park at that time happened to look up and see her fall.

“There’s a good possibility we wouldn’t have known,” Shelton said. “If there hadn’t been witnesses, I’m not sure how soon someone would have found her. There were other people on the trail, but the professional climbers were the ones who actually witnessed the fall.”

He said they saw her on the ledge, then they saw her fall. He said it’s not clear what happened to cause the fall, though park officials are still investigating the incident.

“She was semi-responsive, we got her name from her, that her vehicle was in the (parking) lot. She became less responsive as we extricated her off the mountain.” He said rescuers on the scene treated her for blunt force trauma, then worked as quickly as possible to extricate her from the area.

The Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad posted on social media that its members found Anderson about 50 feet down below the trail around the bottom of the cliff.

“Ropes had to be set up and used to help pull the patient in a basket back up to the trail — under and over fallen trees and through the overgrowth and brush. Once removed to the ‘flatter’ ground of the trail, we could begin to carry the critically injured patient back to the parking lot area and the ambulance.”

“Springs Trail is a long trail with a lot of rocky steps,” Shelton said of the difficulty getting her out. “That whole area was covered in ice and snow.”

Once off the mountain, she was rushed by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist Health trauma center.

Shelton said officials believe Anderson is from the Charlotte area, but were not able to confirm that as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad stated that volunteers responded from several areas such as Pinnacle Fire/Rescue, the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department, and the rescue squads of Mount Airy and Dobson.

Pilot Rescue Squad said one rescuer suffered minor injuries after slipping on the ice and falling while trying to get equipment to the patient.