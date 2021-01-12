New fitness stations installed in city

A new multi-purpose fitness station recently was installed along the Mount Airy greenway system in the Hamburg Street area, which is accessible from H.B. Rowe Environmental Park. Two others have been placed in close proximity to Mount Airy High and Tharrington Primary schools.

New metal contraptions installed at multiple locations in Mount Airy resemble something from outer space, but are serving the earthly purpose of helping users engage in various exercises through a one-stop approach.

The new multi-purpose fitness stations were supplied largely through a $65,575 state grant awarded in 2020 to the Reeves Community Center Foundation in partnership with Mount Airy City Schools.

That funding came from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, through its Extended Learning and Integrated Student Supports (ELISS) grant program. In addition to providing additional recreation opportunities to local students, the grant was targeted to enhance facilities locally for the community at large.

A separate grant was received last year for $6,211, from AARP, to install an adult fitness station along the city greenway system. It is located near the trail access at H.B. Rowe Environmental Park on Hamburg Street in the vicinity of Mount Airy Middle School.

At last report, City Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis said the installation of all three fitness stations was “99 percent completed.”

Lewis has said that the grant funding was sought “pre-COVID,” before the coronavirus pandemic began hampering a number of activities and curtailing the operation of certain recreation venues here.

He is excited about the role to be played by the new fitness equipment, particularly as the warmer months approach and folks are more prone to outdoor activities.

The parks and recreation director added that one good aspect surrounding the new fitness station concept is the fact users can work on numerous muscle groups at a single location. This is more convenient than setups in which they must move from station to station to exercise one body part at a time, which has been the case at the city’s Westwood Park.

Different elements of what Lewis termed the “fitness rig” can accommodate exercises such as pull-ups, sit-ups and stretches. The equipment includes rings, a dip station, battle ropes and a plyo box used in plyometric training, which involves jumps, skips and bounds.

“The one at the high school even has a punching bag,” said Lewis, who added that the new devices have been well-received by the public. “So far it has been great.”

Lewis said the new fitness stations cost $8,000 to $10,000 each.

The local parks and recreation official has said the grant assistance overall would promote student and family fitness in the community and city school system in ways that are free of charge.

This included allowing all fourth graders at J.J. Jones Intermediate School the opportunity to take swimming lessons; enabling 15 high school students to participate in a lifeguard class of the American Red Cross and become job-ready; providing free sports clinics to city school youths in grades 1-6; and allowing students to take dance classes at the Surry Arts Council.

Another part of the grant program was aimed at supplying children living in Mount Airy’s public housing neighborhoods with “Fit Bodies/Fit Brain” cinch sacks containing paper, pens, pencils, a jump rope, fitness bands and more.

The various uses of the grant funding coincide with the Reeves Community Center Foundation’s mission of providing scholarships for underserved youths and disabled adults to access programs and activities offered by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation/Reeves Community Center.

