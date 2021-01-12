Crash claims life of Stuart man

January 12, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

A Virginia man died Monday night from injuries he sustained in a car crash earlier that evening in Mount Airy.

Eddie Joe Flippin, 62, of Stuart, Virginia, died from injuries he received after the pick-up truck he was driving pulled onto Rockford Street/U.S. 601 and was struck by an automobile driven by James Boyd Smith, 25, of Mount Airy.

According to Mount Airy Police Department Captain Barry VanHoy, Flippin was leaving the Goodwill store parking lot when he pulled into the path of Smith, who was driving a Jeep Cherokee.

“It appears, from the initial investigation, that it may be a failure to yield by Mr. Flippin,” which caused the crash, VanHoy said.

The police captain said Smith was driving his Jeep in the left-hand lane, traveling south on 601 in a 35-mph zone when Flippin’s vehicle pulled in front of him.

Surry County EMS Director and Medical Examiner John Shelton characterized the wreck as a “T-bone” type crash, with Smith’s Jeep smashing into the driver’s side of Flippin’s truck.

Shelton said Flippin was transported to the Wake Forest Baptist Health trauma center in critical condition. He died later that night.

VanHoy said Smith suffered only minor injuries. No charges have been filed. He said Smith was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the wreck, while it appears Flippin was not. He said the case is still under investigation.