Surry sees huge rise in overdoses

One might think that with all the attention devoted to the coronavirus, another major public health crisis — drug overdoses — no longer exists. But it does.
“The opioid situation is still a huge problem here,” Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said.
This was evidenced during 2020, when local overdose cases soared compared to the previous year.
Shelton reported that EMS personnel responded to 503 overdoses last year, up 40% from the 359 that emergency crews were dispatched to in 2019.
Coupled with that, overdose fatalities increased last year, according to Shelton, who also serves as county medical examiner.
“We’re still waiting on some autopsies, but right now it’s 30 deaths,” he said several days ago, explaining that the total could rise depending on those test results. For 2019, 26 people were reported to have died from drug overdoses in the county.
The 503 overdoses/30 fatalities last year represent just the cases the Surry County EMS handled, not counting other overdoses off the books.
This is due to the widespread distribution of Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, a medication that blocks respiratory depression and other effects of opioids, especially in overdoses. It can be administered by laymen, meaning professional medical aid might not be sought when one occurs.
“There is no doubt that that is not the total number of overdoses,” the emergency services director said of the official total for 2020.
“Since Narcan is so readily available,” Shelton said, “I would say that what is not recorded could be as much as 50 or 100 more that we don’t even know about.”
The bottom line is while fewer deaths than what has been seen in the past is good news, the growing volume of overdoses shows the drug problem remains a top concern, along with the physical, emotional, financial and other tolls accompanying that societal ill.
Variety of drugs involved
Shelton says the usual suspects are involved as far as types of substances abused, opioids including various pain relievers obtained by prescription along with the illegal drug heroin and fentanyl, which is a controlled synthetic opioid.
The drug gabapentin also has been showing up, used in combination with heroin and fentanyl.
“We’re having so many cases now with multiple chemicals involved,” Shelton added, also including cocaine, methamphetamine and PCP (angel dust).
“We’ve even had some with LSD,” the county official said. “There are so many of these overdoses that we have that are combined with at least three different chemicals.”
Ironically, while COVID-19 has tended to push the drug abuse/overdose problem off the front pages, the coronavirus is a contributing factor to the latter, according to Shelton.
“Since COVID has come into play, the overdoses have gone up dramatically.”
People who are out of work due to the pandemic might be turning to drugs, Shelton said, with the receiving of stimulus money from the government providing a means to fuel their habits.
Plus, the sheer depression prompted by the many issues posed by the coronavirus could be causing some folks to turn to drugs as an escape.
“There are several different things that could have contributed to this,” Shelton said of the increase in drug abuse and overdoses, with alcoholism also continuing to be a major concern.
“Alcohol is socially accepted, so it doesn’t come out in front as much as chemical substance abuse, but it’s still a problem in this county.”
Referral process improving
“We’re doing everything we can,” Shelton said of efforts by local agencies to reduce drug dependency that can lead to overdose fatalities, among other problems. “I think we’re gaining some ground.”
He pointed out that since the appointment of Mark Willis as Surry substance-abuse response director in 2018, referral processes aimed at getting drug addicts the help they need have improved.
“We are getting right many success stories with our referral program,” Shelton said. “But it is still a problem.”
There might still be shortages of treatment centers and similar resources at the end of the line.
Yet the process of getting people into the pipeline toward assistance is working, the emergency services director believes. “All of that has improved 100 percent in the last few years.”
One factor that has not changed is the need for people to come to grips with their problem.
“The other issue there is trying to motivate those folks to get help,” Shelton emphasized, while offering a message to such individuals:
“We can help you change your life if you just take advantage of all that’s out here to help you.”
Shelton says the general public also can play a role, including reporting drug-trafficking activity they might be aware of to local law enforcement authorities.
“I think it’s still a huge community problem,” Shelton concluded.
“We still need everyone to stay tuned — we still need everyone’s help in solving this issue.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.