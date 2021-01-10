Surry crosses 5,000 COVID cases

With area hospitals near capacity — at times with patients waiting in hallways because of no available rooms — COVID-19 is surging to all-time highs in Surry County.
The county hit an unenviable milestone on Friday, crossing 5,000 total cases, while the county also marched toward an even grimmer mark, closing in on 100 deaths.
Surry County saw its total number of confirmed cases pass 5,000 on Friday, then jump to 5,117 on Saturday, according to the state Health and Human Services website. Saturday marked the third time over the previous four days the daily total of new cases exceeded 100, with the total number of active cases on Friday standing at 1,041.
The county is approaching an even grimmer milestone, with total deaths at 94, according to the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.
The continuing climb in cases is stressing area hospitals, as health officials had feared might happen if people did not adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines.
Both Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin have reported their intensive care units, or ICUs, have been at capacity for more than a week, with step-down and other units that handle slightly less critical cases also full.
Six of the hospital’s ten ICU beds were filled with COVID-19 patients Friday afternoon, and six of the step-down unit’s 12 beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, with additional patients needing critical care.
“As patients are discharged, we have more waiting in holding areas to fill those vacated,” said Director of Marketing Ashly Lancaster.
As case numbers climb, the hospitals are approaching capacity for all beds.
“Northern Regional Hospital is at near or full inpatient capacity but numbers change day to day, even hour to hour – with inpatients being discharged and admitted throughout the day and night,” said hospital President and CEO Chris Lumsden. “Our doctors and staff are doing a great job caring for both inpatients and outpatients and we are working closely with the local health department and our neighboring hospitals to coordinate care for our community and region. We are in a very dynamic situation with an ‘all hands on deck’ approach by our team.”
Even those statements might not fully paint a picture of what the Mount Airy hospital is facing.
In addition to walk-in traffic, Surry County EMS Director John Shelton said his department is making multiple runs each day, picking up patients who are COVID-19 positive or who are suffering from COVID-like symptoms.
Lancaster said the hospital has patients admitted after first being received in the Emergency Department, but when there are no beds available in the critical care units, they remain in the Emergency Department for extended periods, and a few temporarily are even held in hallways.
“These patients receive the same quality of care, including their care overseen by the same staff and physicians as it would be on one of the upstairs units, that care is just being received in the ED,” she said
Transferring patients who have acute care needs, or because there is no bed space, is also not an option in many instances.
“It is the norm at other times that some patients require services not offered at our institution. When this happens, our staff will identify a facility that can provide the necessary services such as a heart catheterization, dialysis…arrangements are made to move them to those facilities,” she said.
“Unfortunately, at this time, these other facilities are also experiencing the same bed shortages and COVID surges that we are experiencing.”
“Our numbers have truly skyrocketed over the past several weeks,” said Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. “I think the situation in Surry County is critical and requires all citizens working together to incorporate the strategies that have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19…
“We are unsure of how this pandemic will progress. We anticipate that our number of active cases will continue to increase within the next few weeks due to holiday gatherings…We know that masking, social distancing, and hand washing are our best protection against COVID-19, and it is more important now than ever before that we practice these habits consistently.”
Vaccine
Northern hospital, along with Hugh Chatham and the heath and nutrition center, have continued offering vaccines to those highest on the priority list — healthcare professionals working with COVID-19 patients, EMS workers, and support staff.
The nutrition center has now begun administering vaccinations to the next priority group, residents who are age 75 or older.
“(The) Surry County Health and Nutrition Center was able to vaccinate some of our population over the age of 75 this week,” Simmons said on Friday. The biggest challenge as the vaccination program moves to including different portions of the general public is getting enough doses.
“We are receiving a low allocation of doses, and we have the capacity to administer more vaccine than what we are currently receiving,” she said. “It is our hope that vaccine allocation will increase as we move through the next few weeks.”
Individuals wishing to learn more about receiving the vaccine should visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22CBXKF or contact the Health and Nutrition Center.