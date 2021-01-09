• His alleged refusal to turn off loud music has led to a Mount Airy man’s arrest, according to city police reports.
Bobby Lee Phillips, 73, of 135 Lovill Circle, was encountered at his residence Wednesday by officers who advised Phillips to turn off the music because it was disturbing neighbors. Phillips refused, arrest records add, and was charged with resisting a public officer and a city noise ordinance violation.
He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 25 appearance in District Court.
• Gregory Lee Duncan, 47, of 147 Earl Joyce Lane, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony drug charge, possession of methamphetamine, after police responded to a suspicious-vehicle call at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street.
Along with meth, Duncan allegedly was found with a glass smoking device, resulting in an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $500 secured bond, with the case set for the Feb. 1 District Court session.
• A break-in occurred last Sunday at the residence of Cindy Aldea Mayo and Caleb Wesley Brown on East Haymore Street, which an apparent known suspect is said to have entered without permission. Nothing was listed as stolen.
• A crowbar was used for an attempted break-in of a motor vehicle discovered on Dec. 27 involving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van owned by Hassell Dollyhigh of McKinney Road, which was targeted while in a lot on that road near Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park.
Nothing was listed as stolen, but damage of an unspecified value occurred to the van.
• A rolling trash can was discovered stolen on Dec. 26 from River’s Edge Car Wash on Kodiak Lane, where it was taken from a parking lot.
• A 2005 Honda Civic valued at $4,000 was stolen on Dec. 24 while at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street, after the keys were left inside. The owner of the car, white in color and bearing Virginia tag number UVN8322, is Mariah Jean Boyd of Kessler Walk in Cana.
In addition to the vehicle, the loss included property inside valued at $570, a Samsung A11 cell phone and OtterBox phone case, car speakers, a car speaker amplifier and a car seat base.
• A stolen chainsaw was recovered on Dec. 23 at Mullins Pawn Shop on Caudle Drive. The business is listed as the lone victim in the case.
• Damage to city property occurred on Dec. 22, which involved six storm gutters of a picnic shelter at Riverside Park. The damage was put at $200.
• Enmar Accessories, a department/discount store on Frederick Street, was the scene of a larceny on Dec. 18, when a pair of black men’s sport glasses was taken by an unknown party along with a multi-color Type C charger. The property loss totaled $25.
• Tammy Renee Puckett of Madison Avenue told police on Dec. 18 that she was unable to locate her wallet after visiting the Dollar General store on South Main Street. Records indicate that other items including a black and gray studded handbag valued at $45, an undisclosed sum of cash, a Social Security card and a driver’s license also were missing from the incident.
• A firearm was discharged into an occupied vehicle on Granite Road on Dec. 17. The victims of the assault were identified as Kylee Elaina Shae Smith and Myeshia Lasha James, both of Granite Road, and Chrystal Draughn Reynolds, a Forrest Drive resident.
No injuries occurred, with $400 in damage reported to a glass of the Honda Civic involved. The case was still under investigation at last report.
• A theft of a motor vehicle from Granite City Welding on Ridgeway Drive was reported on Dec. 17, involving a known suspect taking a 2000 Ford F-350 dually pickup valued at $5,500. The burgundy-colored truck was bearing tag number KF5748.
• Two people were arrested on felony drug charges after being encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle call on Dec. 16 on London Lane near William Penn Street. Zachary Scott Posey, 37, and Carly Ann Reece Spann, 21, both of King, were charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (not specified) and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Posey also is accused of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and Spann, $7,500 secured, with both facing a Feb. 8 court appearance.
• The Speedway store on West Pine was the scene of a break-in discovered on Dec. 16, which involved entry to an outbuilding after a deadbolt was broken on a door that was then pried open. Nothing was listed as missing, with no damage estimate noted.
• Fishing equipment valued at $275 was stolen on Dec. 14 from the back of a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup owned by Joshua Emmanuel Jenkins of Beulah Woods Street. The theft occurred in a parking lot of Northern Regional Hospital, where Jenkins is employed. Among the property taken was a black and chrome Abu Garcia bait-casting reel.