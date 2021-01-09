Monroe Riggs

January 9, 2021

Jessie Monroe Riggs, 81, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Mr. Riggs was born June 11, 1939, in Surry County and was the son of the late Charlie Washington Riggs and Mary Lula Mitchell Riggs. He graduated in 1957 from White Plain High School in White Plains and attended Mitchell College in Statesville. He was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist and was retired from Hoechst-Celanese in 1996. He was licensed in plumbing, electrical and had also been a real estate broker. On Jan. 29, 1989, he married the love of his life, Judith Hope Riggs, who survives. He is an Ancient, Free & Accepted Mason, who was a member of the Statesville Lodge #27. In addition to his wife, Mr. Riggs is survived by two sons, David Riggs (Rosemary) of Cibolo, Texas, Daniel Riggs of Wilmington; two stepdaughters, Marla Michelle Wood (Kenny) of Cleveland, Monica Lee Monk (Tom) of Statesville; two grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Ray Riggs, Paul Riggs, Ruben Riggs, Fred Riggs; one half-brother, Bennie Thompson; two step-sons, Jonathan Mark Mesiemore, Wesley Mark Mesiemore; one step-granddaughter, Allison Michelle Anders and a sister-in-law, Betty Riggs. Graveside funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Bledsoe and Rev. Larry Holleman officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com