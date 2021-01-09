Series of drum classes set

January 9, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Arts council taking registration now

Participants in a drumming workshop from 2019 follow instructions for playing their drums. (Submitted photo by Kenny Hooker)

<p>Participants enjoy learning about the drums during a 2019 workshop. (Submitted photo by Kenny Hooker)</p>

Participants enjoy learning about the drums during a 2019 workshop. (Submitted photo by Kenny Hooker)

In celebration of Black History Month, the African American Historical and Genealogical Society with a grant from the Grassroots Program of the North Carolina Arts Council is partnering with the Surry Arts Council to host drumming workshops on the stage of the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

The workshops will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, and May 8. Three workshops will be hosted each day at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, at 218 Rockford Street. The workshops are free but advance registration is required by calling 336-786-7998 or going to www.surryarts.org. Each class is limited to 10 participants. To remain in compliance with CDC guidelines masks are required, drums will be sanitized between classes and are distanced. Drums are provided for each participant. All ages are encouraged to register.

Living Rhythms exposes participants to the music of Africa with the aim to broaden understanding of an increasingly interdependent world and to encourage the embracing of cultural diversity. The joy and community spirit inherent in drumming gives participants direct access to the concepts of tolerance, harmony, and responsible world citizenship.

For more information or to register, contact Courtney Thompson at 336-786-7998 or via email courtney@surryarts.org or email Marie Nicholson mariejnic@hotmail.com.

These free programs are sponsored in part by the African American Historical and Genealogical Society and a grant from the Grassroots Program of the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, in partnership with the Surry Arts Council. Nicholson wrote the subgrant application for these programs on behalf of the African American Historical and Geneological Society, with the effort garnering a $3,000 grant for the program.