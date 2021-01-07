City seeking grant to create 35 jobs

Plan involves expansion by business for PPE production

Mount Airy officials approved plans Thursday for seeking a state grant aimed at allowing an existing local business to expand and add 35 workers for the production of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The business is being publicly identified only by the code name “Project Sew,” reflecting a regular practice by local industrial recruiters to keep secret the names of growth-minded companies that presumably could be courted by other communities.

Based on information presented Thursday afternoon during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, the Project Sew entity is a small business in the city limits which has outgrown its present space.

It seeks to expand by making repairs to an existing building that would include two additions and renovations to accommodate the expansion and new job growth.

“They’re going to make PPE,” said Todd Tucker, the president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, who gave a presentation on the Project Sew plan.

“They’ve got a couple of contracts — local, state and national — to do that,” Tucker added regarding the supplying of personal protective equipment, which there is a big need for because of the coronavirus.

“And they need to expand the facilities where they are now to meet the demand for these products.”

The commissioners were asked Thursday afternoon to authorize the city government staff to apply for a building re-use grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

A sum of $210,000 will be requested from the state, requiring a 5% local match, to finance a portion of the cost of expanding and renovating the existing facility of the business which Tucker disclosed later is a textile operation.

The commissioners voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to allow application documents to be submitted along with a resolution of support from them for the grant.

If the state funding is awarded, all the money will be used to improve the building and allow the Project Sew entity to expand and create the 35 jobs. Tucker told city officials that the new jobs would offer wages exceeding the average in Surry County, which is in the $37,000-per-year range, based on labor figures from the state.

The business, which the economic-development official said now has about 14 employees, also will be investing about $1.5 million in the endeavor.

If Mount Airy is approved for the building re-use grant, a public hearing is to be held to allow citizens to make comments regarding the funding, according to wording in the resolution approved by the commissioners.

Tourism appointments

Among other business Thursday afternoon, the city commissioners reappointed four members to the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority (TDA).

That group works to promote local tourism efforts using funds from an occupancy tax levied by lodging establishments. It includes representatives of businesses involved in that field along with other community and city government members.

Dawn Wallace, who is associated with Hampton Inn, was reappointed for a three-year term that will expire on Jan. 15, 2024, as part of a TDA membership category that includes individuals with experience in the promotion of travel and tourism.

Julie Perkins also was approved for a new three-year term ending on the same date, as a representative of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

Mount Airy Finance Officer Pam Stone and Commissioner Steve Yokeley were each reappointed for a one-year term on the Tourism Development Authority to expire on Jan. 15, 2022.

