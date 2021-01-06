Duke Energy awards $10K grant to Copeland

January 6, 2021 John Peters II

CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Copeland Elementary School a $10,000 Duke Energy Renewables’ grant to fund the purchase of Chromebooks for students at the school.

“The generous grant provided by the Duke Energy Foundation will directly impact students at Copeland Elementary,” said Margaret Spicer, principal of Copeland Elementary School. “This grant will allow all students at Copeland to have access to a Chromebook for remote learning or face-to-face learning at school, giving students equal access to educational opportunities. Copeland is blessed to have Duke Energy as a partner in education.”

During this time of uncertainty, Duke Energy recognizes the challenges that some students may face with accessing online learning resources and tools. The purpose of this grant is to lessen the burden so that students can continue their education both in school and remotely.

“Every child deserves a fair chance at academic success, and that means ensuring that they have access to appropriate technology,” said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Renewables. “We’re proud to support Copeland Elementary School students and help provide them with the tools and resources needed to advance their education.”

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.