Hospitals filling up as COVID spreads

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin has joined Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy in cancelling most elective procedures, citing the same reason as Northern officials — the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients filling the hospital.
Northern announced its decision over the weekend, cancelling all elective procedures effective Monday. On Tuesday, Hugh-Chatham followed suit, announcing on Tuesday that effective that day, the hospital was postponing all “non time-sensitive” procedures “in an effort to make beds available for those patients who are acutely ill,” according to Laura Oakes, director of marketing and medical staff development at the facility.
The move by the two hospitals comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly in Surry County and elsewhere in the state. The pandemic has now claimed the lives of 84 Surry County residents — nine in the past week — according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the department’s Tuesday figures, 77 people in Surry County had been diagnosed with the virus over the previous 24 hours. The case load seems to be on a dangerous upward trend in the county, with an average of 69 new cases a day over the previous week. The week before that, the average daily count of new infections was slightly more than 42 a day.
Saturday, Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing at Northern, said all of the hospital’s 10 ICU beds were filled, as were all of its 12 step-down unit beds. That was still the case on Tuesday afternoon, with seven of the 10 ICU beds taken by COVID-19 patients and 5 of the stepdown unit’s beds taken by COVID-19 patients. Additionally, there were two flu patients in ICU and one in the stepdown unit.
All totaled, she said there were 29 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, along with five suffering from the flu.
Chris Lumsden, Northern president and CEO, said Saturday night the issue in postponing elective procedures isn’t just for bed space, but to free up the staff to attend to the higher-than-normal number of inpatients and to help with those seeking treatment in the emergency department.
“In the last two or three weeks it’s gotten busier and busier on the inpatient side, the acute care side. Going into 2021, it’s gotten really busy,” he said that evening. As is the case with Hugh Chatham, Lumsden said the emergency department has seen its caseload increase, resulting in longer than normal wait times for those seeking non-acute critical services.
In addition to the heavier workload, hospital officials are contending with staffers being out after contracting the virus.
“Over the course of the last 30 days, we have had 60 employees out of work due (to) COVID,” Lancaster said Tuesday. While she did not have an exact figure available as to how many were out Tuesday, she said “The number of employees testing positive for COVID is on the rise, as it has been over the past several weeks.”
Oakes, at Hugh Chatham, said it’s difficult to gather exact figures showing the number of patients at the Elkin hospital, with the hospital “census (patient count) of our ICU and hospital fluctuating on a daily, if not hourly basis,” she said. “Our overall census has been very high over the last few weeks with approximately 30% or more being related to COVID-19.”
She said the hospital is also facing some staffing shortages, “with a number of team members out in quarantine because of a non-work related exposure.” She did say wait times for patients utilizing the emergency department “are longer than usual given overall volume surge, as well as patients holding in the ED for an inpatient bed or transfer to a tertiary facility.”
Vaccinations
Both hospitals have been administering vaccines, following CDC and state health department protocols in determining who should receive those first.
Shortly before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Lancaster said the hospital had administered 306 vaccines, with more staffers receiving the vaccine Tuesday and additional ones scheduled for Wednesday.
“We are currently only vaccinating hospital employees,” she said, adding that “Vaccinations to the public will depend on our availability and allotment of vaccines from the state.”
“We have vaccinated over 500 healthcare workers in the first two weeks of vaccine administration,” Oakes said of the effort at Hugh Chatham. “We are working with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center to ensure that all healthcare workers in the county who wish to receive the vaccine are able to receive it. This week, we are vaccinating Mountain Valley Hospice staff, volunteers with our local rescue squads and other essential healthcare personnel.
“We anticipate being able to begin vaccinating those in the general public who are aged over 75 in the next few weeks. We will post information on how to schedule your vaccination appointment on our Facebook page and through blast emails from our physician practices.”
Maggie Simmons, with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, said her agency has administered 200 doses of the vaccine, and has received an additional 300 doses this week, with administration of those set to begin Wednesday.
“Due to the limited amount of vaccine we have received, we are requesting that people who are interested in receiving the vaccine take a pre-registration survey,” she said. That survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22CBXKF
She said the health center will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the community as it becomes available and according to the prioritization schedule outlined by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The health center will be following the CDC and state guidelines for priority order. The general order for individuals to receive the vaccine is:
• Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents, including health care workers and staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those facilities; health care workers administering the COVID-19 vaccine; and long-term care staff and residents;
• Phase 1b: Adults 75 years or older and frontline essential workers. Vaccinations will be available to groups in the following order: Group 1, anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation; Group 2, health care workers and frontline essential worker 50 years or older. This includes first responders, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers; Group 3: Health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age;
• Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness. Vaccinations will happen by group in the following order: Group 1, Anyone 65-74 years old, regardless of health status or living situation; Group 2, anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions; Group 3, anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated; Group 4, essential workers not yet vaccinated;
Phase 3: College and university students and K-12 students age 16 and older. Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for this age;
Phase 4: Everyone else.
Officials with the health and nutrition center, along with those of both hospitals continued to encourage local residents to adhere to safety precautions to slow the spread of the virus. Those precautions are to always properly wear a mask when in public, to avoid gatherings of people, and to wash hands with soap and warm water or use an anti-viral had cleaner.
Additionally, Simmons said her agency is asking local residents to “limit mixing between households, minimize the number of people in your social circle, avoid crowded settings, and reduce interactions to mainly essential activities such as going to work or school, caring for family members, buying food, getting health care, or picking up medications.”