Cana man arrested after standoff

January 5, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

A Cana, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged on numerous offenses after a Dec. 28 standoff with local police stemming from a domestic incident.

According to Carroll County, Virginia, Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp, his department responded to an address in Cana in reference to a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Kemp said contact was made with the victim, who advised police that her husband, Rickey Darrell Tilley, 67, of Cana, had struck her multiple times. As she was fleeing the residence, she stated she observed him with a gun pointed at her and then heard a shot ring out.

“Deputies set a perimeter around the residence and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team responded. Entry into the residence was made. Inside Mr. Tilley stated he had a gun and was going to kill the deputies,” Kemp said. “Repeatedly, Mr. Tilley ignored commands to exit. Eventually, entry was made into the bedroom where Mr. Tilley was barricaded. Mr. Tilley was found asleep in bed with a handgun beside of him. After several moments of failing to comply, Mr. Tilley was placed under arrest.”

Kemp said Tilley was transported to a magistrate where warrants were obtained and served on Tilley for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, assault and battery on a family member, and resisting arrest. Tilley was transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, Virginia, where he was being held without bond.