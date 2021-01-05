Near-record rainfall soaked area in 2020

January 5, 2021

City sees second-highest precipitation total since 1924

Along with COVID-19, extreme precipitation left its mark on this area during 2020, when Mount Airy experienced its second-highest annual total on record.

In response to the set-up line for an old joke which goes, “how wet was it?” — a whopping 69.68 inches was measured last year at F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

That nearly 70-inch total came in just under the annual all-time record for Mount Airy, Assistant Water Treatment Supervisor Will Hodges pointed out after researching local weather statistics that date to 1924.

The high water mark, so to speak, occurred during 2003, when 69.96 inches drenched the Mount Airy area, just .28 of an inch — or a good shower — above the 2020 output.

Other years making the top-five all-time list locally include three in just the past decade. Third on that compilation is 2018, when 68.31 inches were measured at the water plant, with 2013 occupying the fourth spot at 68.27 inches.

One must go all the way back to the World War II era to fill in the No. 5 position for the wettest years on record in Mount Airy, a 59.62-inch total logged during 1942, Hodges reported.

Storms a factor

Different climatic factors account for the moisture-ridden trends of recent years, according to a spokesman at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, Virginia, which monitors conditions in Surry and other Northwest North Carolina counties.

However, the reason for the heavy precipitation of 2020 is crystal-clear, Meteorologist Dennis Sleighter says.

“The short answer for 2020 is during the course of the year we had nine tropical systems or remnants of tropical systems passing through our area,” Sleighter added Tuesday regarding prolific storm activity.

Those conditions were accompanied by heavy rains that boosted the precipitation totals along with causing widespread flooding.

The National Weather Service meteorologist said about 15 different stations in the coverage area that the agency’s Blacksburg office keeps track of experienced record precipitation during 2020.

Besides the general tropical storm activity, he said another factor for this was an abundance of severe thunderstorms that were slow moving in some cases, causing certain communities to get soaked while others just a few miles away remained dry.

The Blacksburg office covers 40 counties, including parts of southeastern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia in addition to northwestern North Carolina.

