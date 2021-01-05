Police reports

January 4, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A traffic crash in Mount Airy linked to drunk driving has led to the arrest of three people for charges including assault on an officer, according to city police reports.

The arrests occurred on Penn Street near Banner Street during the early morning of Dec. 25, when Gonzalez Silverio Martinez, 30, of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, was encountered by police after the crash involving a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup he was operating. Martinez admitted to drinking alcohol, police records state, but allegedly resisted arrest by jerking away from Officer J.R. Hatmaker and trying to hide his hands under his body once on the ground.

Meanwhile, two individuals accompanying Martinez who were described as third parties during the driving while impaired investigation refused to obey lawful orders and began striking police, arrest records state. Diaz Reyes Torres, 31, of 535 Penn St., and a woman identified as Martinez’s girlfriend, Sarahi Alonso, 27, of 170 Long St., were each charged with assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, with Martinez facing charges of DWI; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and no operator’s license.

Torres was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond; Martinez, $4,000 secured; and Alonso, $3,000 secured, with all three scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 25.

• A license tag, number AAB5550, was discovered stolen last Wednesday from a 2007 Buick Lucerne CX owned by Wayne Lloyd Myers of Wood Cove Drive. The theft occurred while the car was at Mount Airy Tire and Automotive on Carter Street.

• Property worth hundreds of dollars was stolen from the unsecured 2015 Honda Civic of Caitlin Brooke Hollar of Danbury while parked at Walmart on Dec. 12. A brown-leather pocketbook was listed as missing along with makeup, other cosmetics and related products, Chanel perfume, a Zippo lighter, five jewelry pieces, a nose ring, three knives, vitamins, a knife sharpener, a battery pack for a cell phone and two hair brushes.

No value was listed for the pocketbook, but that for the other property taken totaled $781.

• An LG cell phone owned by Julie Ann Mobley of Old U.S. 52 was stolen by an unknown suspect on Dec. 11 at Quality Mart on Holly Springs Road, after the phone was left on the counter.

• Quincey Monroe Johnson, 34, of 332 Eleanor Ave., has been charged with larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an incident at Family Dollar on West Pine Street. It occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 10, involving three cell phones, digital scales and a brown belt being taken.

A larceny call to police led to the arrest of Johnson at the store. He was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Feb. 8.

• A traffic stop along U.S. 52 near Newsome Street on Dec. 10 led to Justin Ray Lawson, 24, of 256 Athey Simmons Road, being served with an outstanding criminal summons on a noise ordinance violation that had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Hatmaker detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle Lawson was in, police records state, resulting in charges of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia against another person inside, Matthew Alexander Thomas, 23, of 114 Vanity Fair Lane.

Lawson’s case is set for the Jan. 13 District Court session and that involving Thomas, Jan. 25.