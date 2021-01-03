Police reports

January 3, 2021 Thomas Joyce News

• The investigation of a suspicious vehicle Monday on Leonard Road resulted in a Mount Airy man being jailed on felony drug charges, according to city police reports.

Roscoe Benjamin Hensley, 49, of 225 Paynetown Road, is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; and maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling place. Hensley also was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The substances involved were not identified. Hensley was held in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb.1.

• A Honda Foreman four-wheeler was discovered stolen Wednesday from the bed of a truck parked at Hampton Inn on Rockford Street. The 500cc vehicle valued at $8,000, owned by Lance Alton Hamby of New Bern, later was recovered, according to police records, with no explanation given.

The case officially is listed as closed, with all leads exhausted.

• Tammi Lee Ayers, 42, of 143 Bourbon Trail, was arrested as a fugitive from justice after being encountered during a domestic disturbance at a residence on Lovill Street on Dec. 10.

Ayers’ name subsequently turned up in a national crime database due to her being wanted in Virginia on an unspecified matter. She was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and is slated for a March 8 court appearance.

• Police were told on Dec. 9 that a cell phone had been stolen from Snuff & Stuff, a business on West Pine Street. The black Apple iPhone, owned by Lou-Ann Cochran Burks of Arch Street, was taken from the top of a machine by an unknown suspect.