Hobby Lobby ready for business

January 2, 2021 John Peters II Business, News, Top Stories 0

Shoppers were lining the aisles in the new Hobby Lobby on Friday, kicking off their New Year by visiting the store. Hobby Lobby will be holding its official grand opening on Monday, but kicked off 2021 by hosting a soft opening for staff and customers.

More than a hundred cars filled the Hobby Lobby parking lot early Friday morning, as the new Mount Airy retailer held a soft opening.

Shoppers check out some of the many items for sale Friday during Hobby Lobby’s first day in business in Mount Airy.

The much-anticipated, long-awaited opening of the Mount Airy Hobby Lobby store attracted hundreds of customers Friday, all eager to start the new year by visiting the city’s newest retailer.

The store has its official grand opening sat for Monday, but on Friday held a soft opening, allowing area residents to shop at the store while giving employees a chance to get their feet wet before the official big day on Monday.