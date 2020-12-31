Woman dies in Wednesday fire

December 31, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A fire at a residence just outside Mount Airy claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman after efforts to rescue her failed.

The blaze was reported shortly before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at 2362 Westfield Road (N.C. 89-East), just beyond Reeves Mill Road east of the city.

Myra Parsons, who is said to have lived at the home with her parents, Ronald and Lisa Parsons, was identified as the victim of the fire, for which the cause had not been determined Thursday morning.

“The fire started in a bedroom she was in,” Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said, and the woman was unable to escape.

“Her mother was at home with her and attempted to get her free, but couldn’t,” Shelton added.

Fire personnel who responded also were unable to do so because of smoke, heat and other conditions at the scene.

“A door was blocked to make entry to the bedroom,” the local public safety official explained regarding the area where Myra Parsons effectively became trapped.

“And she was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:08 (a.m. Wednesday),” said Shelton, who also serves as the county’s medical examiner.

Members of the Bannertown and Four-Way volunteer fire departments put out the blaze, which caused heavy damage to the home described as a block-type structure.

“I don’t think it was totally destroyed,” Shelton said.

In addition to firefighters and the EMS, members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Surry Fire Marshal’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation responded to the blaze.

Shelton said the law enforcement presence, especially that of the SBI, should not imply it is suspicious in nature, with nothing found to suggest this. “It’s standard procedure,” he said of such assistance at a fire location.

At the same time, the reason for the Westfield Road blaze remained a question mark Thursday, with investigators yet on the scene.

“The Fire Marshal’s Office and SBI are still trying to determine what the cause was,” Shelton said.

No other injuries were reported among either the home’s occupants or public safety personnel.

