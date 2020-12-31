Gingerbread contest a hit in Pilot

DOBSON — County officials heard from one department director about a proposed chapter of ordinances that would address public nuisances, but might go too far.

Imagine living in a far-out rural area of Surry County (say Lowgap or Devotion) and having a county inspector come to see how many four-wheelers and gas cans are on the property. Or having a business in mill-sawn lumber, scrap metal or used car parts, and being told that these items are suddenly considered solid waste and must be removed.

These types of items are included in Chapter 92 of the proposed ordinance changes mentioned at a meeting this week of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

During that meeting, the public in attendance heard that the county had reorganized a few of its services. There is now a Development Services Department that includes planning, zoning, permits, building code applications, and code enforcement.

Johnny Easter, the development services director, introduced the changes to the board.

He said the county has needed regulations on trash and abandoned homes for years. Some state statutes give the county certain abilities to handle these circumstances, but the county has never passed its own set of laws for the public to know and follow.

Easter gave an example. There have been times when a house or mobile home has been abandoned for years. The taxes haven’t been paid, and the tax office struggles to even track down the owner of record to send a bill.

“We use every avenue we possibly can, and this is a last resort,” said Easter. While Section 92.03 lists things that are prohibited, Section 92.06 addresses how the county would investigate and respond, then 92.07 covers costs and reimbursements. The county can issue citations, put liens on property, even charge someone with a misdemeanor for failure to act on citations.

Section 92.03 has a lengthy list of things which would be prohibited, such unsecured garbage, accumulations of rubbish or junk that might be deemed dangerous, breeding grounds for mosquitoes, abandoned structures declared “unsafe to occupy.”

The section would ban animal feces, rotting lumber, packing materials, scrap metal, wooden pallets, construction materials (including bricks and blocks), pipes, tools, machinery, tires/wheels, appliances and more.

Cars and trucks would be “junked motor vehicles” if they lacked a current registration or restoration permit. Anyone living in an RV would have to be connected to electricity, water and sewer/septic services.

Board questions

After looking at the document and hearing Easter’s initial comments, the board members chimed in.

“Are we staffed enough to handle the complaints … that could be called in?” asked Commissioner Larry Johnson.

Easter said for the majority of complaints that come in, the department already has the ability and the necessary tools to take care of the problem.

Referring to the proposed changes, Easter said, “These are (for) the complaints that we get noncompliance.”

“Is it necessary? Do we need it?” asked Johnson.

“I think so. From this standpoint, as county officials I think it’s our duty to be good stewards of the county that we deal with and what we do on a day-to-day basis. I don’t like having a conversation with someone out there saying, ‘I’m sorry, ma’am. We’ve done everything we can. I don’t know what else we can do.’”

“This is not a minimum housing standard,” Easter added. “We’re not going to be policing the community with this. We’re going to assess how this affects the community, how it affects Surry County as a whole. If it doesn’t meet this criteria, then … we’re not going to use this.”

“Just for instance, we got a call where someone had moved away from a home. It was bags and bags of garbage they had put in the front yard. So we got complaints. … Through tax records, search, the owner lived in Connecticut.

“We could not reach the owner. We could not get anyone to clean the trash up. We don’t have right of entry to go into the property. This would allow us to post the property, to work through the ordinance to say, ‘Okay, we’ve done everything we can. You’re not getting back to us. We’re going to take the onus; we’re going the clean the property up at their expense.’”

Resistance

Commissioner Eddie Harris said county officials have always been taxed with the burden of serving people who live in “a semi-metropolitan area” like the area around a town while also serving people who live in a rural community and “expect a limited role of government and the right to do as they see fit on their own personal property.”

That’s one of the reasons that ETJs were established, he noted. The extraterritorial jurisdictions let towns and cities treat the area around their boundaries like they would their municipal domain.

“Yes, we do get a lot of complaints from folks, and it tends to be folks who are living closer to each other,” Harris said. It’s problematic to try to paint the whole county with the same paintbrush.

Harris picked up on Easter saying the department wouldn’t have to seek out violations, but rather act on complaints.

“People tend to squeal on their neighbors,” he cautioned. If someone gets into a squabble with a neighbor, they will be complaining to the county about each other back and forth, escalating tensions.

Harris said he has a great deal of sympathy for the residents who live next door to a nuisance, but, he has trouble with some of the language in the ordinance.

Commissioner Van Tucker said he had some of the same concerns as Harris.

“I think we need some type of public nuisance ordinance, probably better than we’ve had,” he said. But, he said he was a little reluctant to jump on board with this many pages of ordinances.

Some parts of the county are city living with four municipalities, he said. “Some parts of our county are full of chicken houses and farms and rabbit cages and chickens and junk cars. What I might call a junk car might be somebody else’s prize possession.”

He said he didn’t care for the verbiage about a vehicle being called junk if it doesn’t have a current tag on it. Nor does he like the idea of creating these laws and then feeling obligated to enforce them on someone in a complicated situation.

“Our duty becomes whatever our ordinance is,” he said.

Tucker said it would behoove the board to study this issue more. He said he hadn’t even seen the proposal before it showed up in his meeting packet a few days earlier. He said he had some questions about what some of the language means before he could give an approval.

Chairman Mark Marion agreed with Tucker, saying some parts of the nine-page document were a little wordy and difficult to follow.

“I do believe we need a nuisance ordinance in Surry,” said Marion. There are a lot of parts in the document, but he doesn’t want to see something passed that would prohibit farmers from doing what they need to do.

Commissioner Johnson said he didn’t believe the issue was brought up as pressing and needed to be voted upon that night, so the board could consider it until the next meeting, which comes in January.

Some Galax Trail residents had complained during open session about a neighbor creating a “mini-farm” in a residential area. Marion looked at those citizens and said he wasn’t even sure if these changes would address the issues they are facing.

“Is there a specific part in this ordinance that would help their situation?” he asked Easter.

Easter said there could be some environmental aspects that would come up. But, it doesn’t affect complaints about barking or what goes on inside their house.

“Those folks on Galax Trail that had the animals, if they were wanting to run a farm, they should have gone out in the country and bought a farm,” said Harris.

Commissioner Bill Goins said, “We want to make sure this helps people, it’s not a hindrance.”

There are valid points on both sides. As a property owner Goins understands not wanting someone telling him what to do with his land. On the other side, because he owns land, he wants to protect his property value and not have to put up with a bad situation next door like what he saw on Galax Trail.

The board took no action this week. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the county board would be Jan. 4.