Gingerbread contest a hit in Pilot

December 31, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Pilot Mountain resident Anna Dowell, age 12, took home second place with this entry entitled, “The Christmas Cottage.”

Submitted photo

<p>With some help from her sons, Oliver and August, Christina Plitt claimed first place in the Liv For Sweets gingerbread house contest with this entry, entitled “Plitt House.”</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

With some help from her sons, Oliver and August, Christina Plitt claimed first place in the Liv For Sweets gingerbread house contest with this entry, entitled “Plitt House.”

Submitted photo

<p>The Liv For Sweets Bakery Pick winner was Brielynd Riddle of Pilot Mountain with her entry, “Christmas Candy House.”</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

The Liv For Sweets Bakery Pick winner was Brielynd Riddle of Pilot Mountain with her entry, “Christmas Candy House.”

Submitted photo

The Pilot Mountain bakery “Liv For Sweets” announced the winners in its holiday gingerbread house decorating contest last week.

“We had a blast hosting this for the community,” noted Olivia “Liv” Jessup, the owner and baker behind the Liv For Sweets bakery. ”Everybody enjoyed being able to come by to vote.”

Entries were displayed in the party studio at the rear of the bakery, with everyone, including family, friends and customers, encouraged to cast their vote for a favorite.

After some highly competitive judging, an entry from local resident Christina Plitt took home first place. The entry, named “Plitt House,” was a family effort with Christina receiving help from her two sons, four-year-old Oliver and August, age 3.

“It was fun,” Christina Plitt said. “They wanted to recreate our house and it was a challenge, but we all had fun with it.”

Anna Dowell, age 12, claimed second place with an entry dubbed “The Christmas Cottage.” Anna is the daughter of Tammy and Barry Dowell of Pilot Mountain.

The “Liv For Sweets Bakery Pick” went to Brielynd Riddle of Pilot Mountain. Brielynd, age 11, was recognized for her entry, “Christmas Candy House.”

“It was so much fun that we’re planning to do this annually,” Olivia Jessup said. “We look forward to having more amazing entries next year. Thank you to all who entered and to everyone who participated in the voting.”