White Plains Elementary honored

December 30, 2020 John Peters II News 0

The Public Schools of North Carolina recently recognized White Plains Elementary School as one of 14 Every Student Succeeds Act) Distinguished Schools. Since 1996, the North Carolina ESEA Distinguished Schools program has recognized outstanding schools each year. Nominees eligible for recognition are high-performing schools in which the students maintain high academic standards and demonstrate exemplary school effectiveness in delivering the North Carolina Standard Course of Study.

Schools were selected based on a combination of academic achievement, stakeholder involvement, and the implementation of creative and innovative school programs that contribute to student success. Each eligible school had to submit a portfolio for review, and the winning schools will be honored during the opening general session of the virtual 2020 National ESEA Conference.

Last year, White Plains Elementary was also recognized as one of two Title I Distinguished Schools to represent the state in national level competition. This is the third consecutive year that one of Surry County School System’s Title I schools has received the National Title I Distinguished School distinction.

“Exemplary practices for student success are again highlighted by White Plains Elementary School’s nomination as a Distinguished Title I school, its second nomination in two years. It was one of 14 schools to be awarded such a high honor of recognition,” said LuAnne Llewellyn, director of federal programs. “This nomination reflects both Mrs. Hazelwood’s and the White Plains staff’s belief that every child has a success story waiting to happen. They dedicate themselves to making it happen!”

“I am so proud of White Plains’ staff receiving such a high distinction two years in a row. Mrs. Hazelwood and her staff exemplify what is right with public schools. They exemplify caring and committed service to students and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “This type of recognition does not happen by chance, but because of focused and deliberate teaching and learning happening for every student every day. I commend Mrs. Hazelwood and her staff for such dedication and for all of their hard work.”