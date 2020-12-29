Holiday to affect sanitation pickups

December 29, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The arrival of the new year on Friday won’t hamper garbage collections that day in Mount Airy, but the holiday’s lingering effects will impact city sanitation schedules for the first of next week.

Both Friday’s residential and commercial routes will be serviced on schedule.

However, the fact sanitation crews are working on New Year’s Day apparently will mean time off next Monday.

This is to be accompanied by no commercial garbage pickups that day along with no yard waste collection.

City government offices will be closed Friday in observance of New Year’s Day.