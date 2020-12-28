Lawless joins Air Force

William H. Lawless, of Stuart, Virginia, has joined the Air Force under the delayed entry program. The program gives young men and women the opportunity to enlist and delay going into basic military training for up to one year while they complete their educations and prepare for military service.

Qualified recruits are eligible to receive skills training, experience, and education benefits. After completing basic military training and graduating as new airmen, they each receive specialized technical instruction in one of more than 140 career fields.

He reported to Joint Base Lackland-San Antonio, Texas, for basic training in June.

Lawless is the son of Randy and Stephanie Lawless of Stuart, Virginia. He is the brother of Morgan Lawless of Stuart and is a 2018 graduate of Patrick County High School.