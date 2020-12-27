Dobson students learn about diversity

Ryker Burcham and Lori Whitaker show off the rocks they painted in art class.

Submitted photo

Art Teacher Melissa Simpson poses for a picture at Dobson Elementary School, with some of the rocks her students painted.

Each month at Dobson Elementary School, students participate in the “Principal’s Book of the Month Club.”

Principal Sharia Templeton selects a book that reflects the month’s leadership trait. December’s focus is on being considerate. This month’s book is “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt De La Pena.

Students have been learning how being considerate helps everyone reflect on the diversity of people and their circumstances, the need for charity, and that helping others brings joy.

In connection with the book and month’s focus, Art Teacher Melissa Simpson had her classes paint rocks and classes discussed how the imperfections on the rocks’ exterior shouldn’t judged as good or bad similarly to how individuals should always treat others with kindness, consideration, and respect.

“At Dobson Elementary, we strive to value and appreciate differences that make our world a better place,” the school said.