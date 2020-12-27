New date set for Surry 250 celebration

The historic Surry County Courthouse in Dobson will be the focal point of the observance.

DOBSON — It will be held more than a year later than originally planned, but organizers are hoping an event marking a major milestone in Surry County’s history will be just as meaningful as earlier envisioned.

The Surry 250 celebration is now scheduled to unfold in Dobson on Aug. 14, 2021, in honor of the 250th anniversary of the county’s founding in 1770.

It initially was planned last spring, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the postponement of that observance along with other large public gatherings in the area.

“People were excited about it,” one key organizer, Nathan Walls, clerk to the Surry County Board of Commissioners and assistant to the county manager, said Wednesday.

“And then COVID came,” Walls added. While Surry 250 organizers were disappointed by that development along with local vendors and performers lined up for the event, “you have to do the safe thing and protect everybody,” he said.

Based on the pandemic outlook in the foreseeable future, planners were fairly confident setting a new date for the celebration on the second Saturday in August at Courthouse Square in Dobson where the historic Surry County Courthouse is located.

“We just thought it was safest to schedule it in August than the first six months of the year,” Walls explained.

In the meantime, news reports will be monitored along with information from health experts to make sure there will be no problems with the coronavirus, he said.

Aug. 28 is a tentative rain date, with Walls mentioning that permitting is still to be approved by Dobson town officials for the occasion in the county seat.

While the exact hours of the planned Aug. 14 observance have not been determined, it is expected to feature most of the same attractions as before, which are aimed at highlighting Surry County’s culture.

“We want to have the same history and local flavor,” Walls said.

This will include live music by old-time and bluegrass bands, yet to determined; sonkers, a type of dessert unique to this area; food trucks; attractions for children; historical activities; and more. Walls further mentioned plans for bus tours and a lecture series in conjunction with the 250th celebration.

Sadly, one performer who was to be among last spring’s lineup won’t be included.

“We had Melva Houston scheduled,” Walls said of an acclaimed singer from Mount Airy who died of cancer in June. “She was excited about being here.”

Holding the 250th celebration in 2021 also is appropriate from a date standpoint, given that while local leaders submitted a bill in 1770 to North Carolina’s Colonial Assembly to officially create the county, this didn’t actually occur until 1771.

Walls said as plans unfold for the celebration, details will be posted on two websites, one at www.surry250.com and the other at facebook.com/Surry250.

