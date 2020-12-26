Dreams of white Christmas realized

By Tom Joyce

Area residents longing for a rare white Christmas were treated to exactly that when waking up Friday morning.

After heavy rainfall during the day Thursday and into that night, an infiltration of frigid air across the region caused the moisture to turn to snow before morning.

Based on a check of newspaper files, it has been about 10 years since the Mount Airy area had any semblance of a white Christmas.

Although less than a half-inch was measured at F.G. Doggett Water Plant, Mount Airy’s official weather-monitoring station, the snow lingered on the ground Friday and Saturday, thanks to freezing temperatures accompanying the prevailing weather front.

This included a low of 16 degrees logged at the water plant Saturday morning and a 21-degree low recorded there Friday morning.

As Christmas Day wore one, the mercury never exceeded 27 degrees here due to the cold snap, before creeping into the upper 30s Saturday afternoon, according to hourly readings compiled by the National Weather Service.

Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton could not be reached for comment Saturday about any problems caused by the snow and freezing temperatures.

The forecast calls for drier conditions over the next few days, with an 80-percent chance of rain predicted for Thursday along with low readings in the lower 40s.

Tom Joyce