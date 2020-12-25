Two Master Gardeners recognized

Judy Bates was one of two Master Gardeners recently honored.

Submitted photo

<p>Robert Holder was one of two Master Gardeners recently honored.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Robert Holder was one of two Master Gardeners recently honored.

Submitted photo

North Carolina Surry County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers recently gathered — both virtually and in real time, to honor and celebrated the accomplishments of two of its long-time volunteers, Judy Bates and Robert Holder of Mount Airy.

The two were recognized during the group’s annual awards and recognition program, held via Zoom this year, followed by a drive-by, honk-your-horn, flash-a-sign pilgrimage in front of Robert and Judy’s houses by at least 10 members.

”It was a fun-filled experience for all who participated, thanks to Joanna Radford, extension agent and many of our members,” the group said in a statement about the event..

Bates and Holder have led Master Gardener Workshops for the past 25 years, educating area residents on how to send a soil sample to NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, teaching pruning and grafting of fruit trees, with other horticultural topics too many to recount in-between.

Since the pandemic, the Surry County Extension Master Gardeners have held virtual on-line meetings, but cancelled aplanned, in-person Gardening Symposium scheduled for last April along with and all in-person workshops. However, since September, five on-line horticulture webinars have been offered for viewing featuring topics: “Planting Spring Bulbs,” “Growing Garlic,” “What is a Master Gardener,” “Growing Exotic Spices,” and “How to Grow Apple Trees in your Backyard.”

Participants in the online audience have included individuals living in California, Australia throughout the Southeast.