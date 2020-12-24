Scaled-down badge raising set for New Year

December 24, 2020
By Tom Joyce

It appears the COVID-19 pandemic will be a nuisance until the absolute end of 2020, including undermining New Year’s Eve gatherings, but organizers of an annual local event are determined to celebrate that occasion as much as possible.

“We are doing something,” Executive Director Matt Edwards of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History assured regarding a holiday observance hosted by the museum in recent years. It has been highlighted by the raising of a badge in the courtyard at the museum as the new year arrives.

The large lighted sheriff’s shield traditionally is hoisted up the clock tower of the museum, a variation of the ball drop at Times Square at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. The badge itself is a reference to Sheriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry, the television role immortalized by local native Andy Griffith.

While a New Year’s Eve observance is planned in downtown Mount Airy next Thursday evening, it will be a scaled-down one compared to the usual gathering in which celebrants fill the area around the museum as midnight approaches.

Alternative event

“Longstanding traditions are among the many things that have been sacrificed during 2020,” says a museum statement released Wednesday afternoon by Edwards.

“While current group-gathering restrictions and a state-mandated curfew make celebrating New Year’s Eve a challenge, the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has found a creative way to continue the eight-year tradition of raising a lighted sheriff’s star to celebrate the new year in downtown Mount Airy.”

Under the curfew, imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this month, citizens are being advised to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., which will extend into 2021. Gathering places such as businesses also must close by 10 p.m. under the curfew launched in response to surging coronavirus cases across North Carolina.

The Mount Airy museum’s response to that is a scheduling change.

“We decided to go with a 7 p.m. live-streamed event given all the current public-gathering constraints and because it’s midnight in London — so that seemed like good connection,” Edwards explained.

“At 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the museum and special guest Mayor Evan Cockerham from Pilot Mountain will light the star on the roof of the museum at the corner of Main and Oak streets with a brief ceremony live-streamed on Facebook,” he added.

A new location for the event also was selected this year, with the badge moving from the museum’s courtyard to the roof on the south corner of the building.

The museum director says this was done partly to draw attention to changes that have been under way at the facility during 2020, including moving the main entry door back to its original location on that corner.

That change also eliminates a central gathering space for large crowds, but the badge raising will still be visible from most of Main Street, he mentioned.

“We’re really trying to find a safe, responsible and viable way to make this tradition work for this year.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

