Gentry Middle hosts school news channel

Some Good News (SGN) staff, from left, top to bottom, include news anchors Cassidy Mills and Ella Riggs; episode MC Cheyenne Alligood; and segment leaders Carter Hull, Kenedi Blaire Rogers, Kaylen Rogers, Abbie Johnston, Liam Hazelwood, and Mae Danley.

Gentry Middle School’s Media Specialist Stephanie Bode, Teacher of the Year Eric Riggs and Choral Director David Timm found a way to keep in touch with students and faculty last spring, when school came to a sudden halt as a result of pandemic-related shutdowns.

They did so through what what they are dubbing Some Good News, or SGN.

The program, created and shared with faculty and students via Youtube, is a news/variety video scripted and edited by Bode. Riggs debuted as the SGN news anchor, while David Timm sang the weather report. Other staff members have made guest appearances in the videos sharing their various talents and interests with the students.

Since school closures in March, nine episodes of SGN have been created and shared on Youtube.

Originally, students and staff were asked to submit photos and short videos of their favorite pastimes, hobbies, and talents. When teachers returned to campus in August, Bode asked students interested in being part of the Gentry Middle School’s Some Good News Staff to submit audition tapes. Bode said she and the other sponsors saw amazing talent in those tapes. And she looks forward to highlighting many of those students in future episodes.

Nine students were chosen as the Some Good News staff. The staff was chosen from both full remote students and those attending Blended Learning on campus. These students have since met through Google Meetings and have planned the next episode of SGN.

The students to be featured in upcoming episodes of SGN include Cassidy Mills and Ella Riggs as news anchors; Cheyenne Alligood as an episode MC; and Carter Hull, Kenedi Blaire Rogers, Kaylen Rodgers, Abbie Johnston, Liam Hazelwood, and Mae Danley, all as segment leaders.