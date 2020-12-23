Wayne Farms holds food drive

Nearly 20,000 lbs. of food donated

DOBSON — The Wayne Farms’Dobson facility recently donated nearly 18,000 pounds of canned goods and 1,000 pounds of fresh Wayne Farms chicken to the Foothills Food Pantry.

“The company knows many residents are struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to lend a helping hand to help fight hunger in the community,” the firm said in a written statement.

The facility’s food drive took place over a two-week period and included a majority of the more than 950 employees across the company’s Dobson operation, including the processing plant, accounting, hatchery, feed mill, live production and live haul operations.

“We are proud of how our team was able to come together to make this significant donation to the Foothills Food Pantry,” said Todd Ennis, quality assurance manager for Wayne Farms’ Dobson facility. “We know the need is even greater this year, and we wanted to hold this food drive to help ensure that all members of our community have access to nutritious and wholesome food this holiday season.”

The event was developed as part of a new company-wide initiative, Amazing Starts with Me, that looks to inspire employees to exceed expectations in four main pillar areas: food, animals, planet and people.

The food pillar encourages team members to focus on food safety and the knowledge that Wayne Farms feeds families around the world, including families in its local communities.

“The donation from the Wayne Farms Dobson family means a great deal to us and those we serve,” said Robin Hardin, area coordinator for the Foothills Food Pantry. “Our pantry usually helps about 400 families a month but that has increased to 500-600 families a month since the start of the pandemic. This donation will go a long way in helping to relieve hunger in the Dobson community.”

The fundraiser is the second community-focused benefit sponsored by Wayne Farms Dobson employees since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, an employee fundraiser combined with a company matching donation brought in more than $10,000 cash and loads of school and technology supplies destined to benefit local students from Surry County schools.