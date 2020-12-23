Copeland students dress up for Christmas

Students at Copeland Elementary have been spreading holiday cheer during December by dressing up for the “Twelve School Days of Christmas.” Pictured here is Alyza Creed in her Dress like Rudolph garb.

Sofia Taboada Landaverde on Dress like a Candy Cane day.

Jake Farley on Dress like a Snowman day.

Finn O’Neal poses for a picture on Dress like a Gingerbread Man day.

Cadan Akers on Dress like a Christmas Tree day.

Students at Copeland Elementary School had some holiday fun, dressing up for the Twelve School Days of Christmas.

Each day was a different theme, such as Dress like Rudolph day or Dress like a Gingerbread Man day, with students wearing costumes matching the day’s theme.