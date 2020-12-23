Library to hold winter storywalk

By Dean Palmer Special to the News

The Charles H. Stone Memorial Library will continue its celebration of the holidays with a Storywalk featuring the children’s book, “The Snowman,” by Raymond Briggs. The library is seen here during the recent Pilot Mountain Light Up The Night Christmas Parade. The library featured a display title of “The library is a gift to the community all year!”

The Charles H. Stone Memorial Library is putting a holiday twist on a favorite activity from now through Jan. 3 as the folks thre feature a winter version of their Storywalk program.

The library has sponsored periodic Storywalks regularly during recent years. The free community program invites families to pick up a map at the library showing a self-guided path along which pages of a popular children’s book have been posted. Participants will be able to read the book by following the map, discussing the book’s storyline along the way.

Originating in Vermont, the program has become a popular family activity at libraries across the country.

The book now being featured in Storywalk is “The Snowman” by Raymond Briggs. The book is unusual in that it tells its story using no words. Library staff noted that the concept, with the story being told using only pictures, can help to encourage conversation and creativity from youngsters.

Participants will follow a half-mile path through the downtown area. The circular route will lead back toward the library, providing a convenient return to cars.

The classic book tells the story of a boy who makes a snowman on Christmas Eve. The snowman then comes to life, leading the boy on an adventure to the North Pole to meet Santa. The book was later adapted into an animated television special.

The library will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week but the storywalk remains available during hours when the library is closed.

More information on Storywalk or any library program may be obtained by contacting the library or visiting the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library Facebook page or web site.