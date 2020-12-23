Fire truck debate heats up

A Mount Airy councilman’s attempt to accelerate the city’s purchase of a new fire engine and two automated garbage trucks has hit a roadblock — not COVID-19, the usual suspect for difficulties, but funding concerns by fellow officials.
Tom Koch, a first-term member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, has been lobbying heavily for those acquisitions in recent months — for both public safety and cost-saving reasons — and in the past few days shifted into a higher gear.
During the board’s last meeting Thursday night, Koch made a motion calling for steps to put into motion allowing board members to vote soon on an amendment to the 2020-21 municipal budget to provide the vehicles.
He moved that this occur on Jan. 7 when they are next scheduled to gather. The North Ward council member cited the timing involved in actually getting the trucks into service once ordered.
“I understand it’s going to take a year for the fire truck and nine months for the garbage trucks,” Koch said, repeating information earlier relayed to commissioners when the proposed purchases were discussed, totaling nearly $1.6 million. This also includes $270,000 for new brush carts as part of up-front costs for the automated plan.
Koch repeated his frequent argument that the automated garbage collection using the new trucks would pay for itself over 10 years, due to eliminating salary costs of human collectors. They would not lose their jobs but be reassigned to other vacancies in the public works unit, according to a report on Dec. 3 concerning the new vehicles by Mitch Williams, interim public works director.
Along with the savings, the automated system would cease exposing workers to traffic or other hazards.
But Koch’s motion failed 3-2, with he and Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland supporting the plan and the board’s Jon Cawley, Marie Wood and Steve Yokeley voting in opposition.
Funding implications
Those against the motion said they supported the idea of acquiring the new fire truck in particular, to replace a 2000 model with mechanical, electrical and corrosion problems which was out of service at last report. Koch, who is retired from the insurance field, says that along with being available for emergencies, the new engine would protect Mount Airy’s fire rating that determines premiums paid for property coverage.
“I’m for buying the fire truck,” Cawley said.
Yet the dissenting commissioners have reservations about buying the three vehicles in the middle of the budget year with no clear-cut revenue source available for this other than Mount Airy’s fund balance, also known as its surplus.
“I can’t vote to take money out of fund balance now,” Commissioner Yokeley said. “But I think we need to order it as soon as possible,” he added regarding the fire engine.
Commissioner Wood said she also opposed using surplus funds. “I don’t want to take operational vehicles out of the fund balance.”
Koch explained that his idea for using surplus money doesn’t mean it eventually would come from that source, just earmarked on a temporary basis to allow the three vehicles to be ordered faster. This was in response to a restriction voiced by City Manager Barbara Jones:
“We can’t purchase something without securing the money to do that,” Jones advised the commissioners.
“This is just a placeholder,” Niland said in voicing support for Koch’s proposal to tap into the fund balance and finalize the budget implications of the vehicle acquisitions down the road.
Koch pointed out that the fund balance appropriation could be replaced later in the year, possibly through a loan with interest rates being low, or normal budgetary channels next spring when the 2021-22 municipal spending plan is adopted.
Discussion indicated that this might be achieved with a property tax hike, which may only be imposed at budget time, through fee charges or normal revenue channels without any increased costs to citizens.
In recent years, the surplus has been used frequently for budget amendments to pay for unforeseen expenses arising during the course of a fiscal year after the annual spending plan officially is adopted in June.
In early July, the commissioners voted to never take the fund balance below $6 million, or a level representing 45% of Mount Airy’s general fund budget for the fiscal year in which that occurs, whichever is higher.
Commissioner Cawley asked the city manager if there was leeway available to earmark money for the vehicles from the fund balance without going below that level.
Jones said she believes this could be accomplished, with a check of the figures needed to be sure.
However, there was a tone among the board members that once the money was taken from the fund balance, it might not be replaced. And this could pose problems if needs arise such as ones related to the ongoing redevelopment of former Spencer’s textile property owned by the city government.
“What happens if the Spencer’s property needs some money?” Cawley asked. “I got a feeling the Spencer’s project may ask.”
One potential need has been identified with a hotel proposed on part of the site, for which the municipality would be requested to provide infrastructure work related to water, sewer and storm water improvements, new street accesses and parking.
Five-year plan factor
The opposition to Koch’s budget also was based on procedural reasons related to the board’s approval of an earlier motion by Yokeley to develop a funding strategy for a five-year capital improvements plan to be presented on Jan. 21. That is the date for the council’s second meeting next month.
During the previous Dec. 3 meeting, the board had approved this strategy being prepared by the Jan. 7 meeting, on a motion by Yokeley, who made another motion Thursday night to rescind that action. His latest one moved that date to Jan. 21 and specifies working with the DEC Associates consulting firm on possible ways to fund the capital plan under an ongoing agreement with that firm.
Koch voted against those motions at both meetings after expressing concerns about the continuing use of consultants he believes has been a problem for Mount Airy in recent years.
Board members were of the belief that passage of Koch’s budget amendment earlier next month would undermine the effort regarding the five-year, $14.5 million capital needs projection that includes the fire and automated garbage trucks.
“I’d like to do it,” Wood said of buying those vehicles, “but I think the timing is a little too soon.”
“This is putting the cart before the horse,” agreed Yokeley, who said that if the study on the five-year plan includes using fund balance money he will support it at that time.
