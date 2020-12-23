Holiday affecting sanitation schedules

December 23, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The celebration of Christmas this week is being accompanied by changes in Mount Airy’s sanitation schedules.

While the Wednesday residential garbage route is being serviced today as usual, on a curbside-only basis, no residential collections will occur on Thursday or Friday.

Thursday’s route is being run today, curbside only, with the Friday route to be serviced next Monday instead.

The Wednesday commercial route is being collected today on schedule, with no commercial pickups in store for either Thursday or Friday.

Other changes include the cancellation of yard waste collections next Monday.

City offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Christmas.