Veterans remembered with wreath ceremony

December 22, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By Kitsey Burns Harrison kburns@yadkinripple.com

R.G. Absher plays a traditional fiddle tune during the Wreaths Across America ceremony held Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery in Elkin.

Volunteers and family members of veterans gather to place wreaths on graves as part of the Wreaths Across America project.

Taylor Osborne of the Overmountain Victory Trails Association takes part in the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Hollywood Cemetery in Elkin.

Dr. Alex Snyder salutes after placing a wreath on the grave of a veteran at Hollywood Cemetery in Elkin.

Wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans at Hollywood Cemetery in Elkin as part of the Wreaths Across America project.

Volunteers place around 100 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Hollywood Cemetery in Elkin.

Christmas wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans at Hollywood Cemetery in Elkin.

Volunteers in Elkin place wreaths on the graves of veterans as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America project.

Overmountain Victory Trail Association members Greg Jones Taylor Osborne and R.G. Absher take part in the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery in Elkin.

On Saturday volunteers in Elkin took part in the placement of wreaths on the graves of veterans at Hollywood Cemetery. The ceremony was part of the Wreaths Across America program which placed wreaths on the graves of around 1.7 million veterans at more than 2,500 locations across the country.

“We’re just so grateful to our veterans and we just want to show how much we honor them by having this ceremony today,” said Becky Dursee of the Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The local DAR chapter is responsible for raising funds for the project. This is the first time Elkin has taken part in Wreaths Across America.

“I’ve just been so surprised with all the support we’ve received from the Elkin community,” Dursee said. A total of 99 wreaths were placed by volunteers on Saturday and additional wreaths are on the way. Dursee said she hopes that all 153 veteran graves at Hollywood Cemetery will have a wreath. Dursee added that she hopes this will become an annual tradition in Elkin.

Dr. Alex Snyder shared a brief history of Wreaths Across America which began in 1992 with Maine businessman Morrill Worcester who placed extra wreaths on the graves of veterans at Arlington Cemetery. The non-profit organization has now expanded to place wreaths at veterans graves all across the country with a mission to remember the fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom.

Also taking part in Saturday’s ceremony were members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association including Greg Jones Taylor Osborne and R.G. Absher, decked out in period costume from the Revolutionary War era. Absher played traditional music on the hammer dulcimer and fiddle during the ceremony.

“The 2020 theme for Wreaths Across America has been ‘Be an American worth fighting for,’ and this year I have been blessed to see my fair share,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “The determination of the American people and their commitment to the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, made it possible for us to move forward this year, safely. We are humbled, and forever grateful for the outpouring of support from all across the country.”

The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the DAR will continue to raise funds for scholarships for high school students as well as donations for next year’s placement of wreaths. For more information visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/NC0394P or contact Dursee at durseeb@yahoo.com.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.