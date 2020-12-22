First local COVID vaccines arrive

Inoculations begin as cases soar

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Dr. Jason Edsall, chief medical officer and emergency physician at Northern Regional Hospital, receives his COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, administered by Kitty Horton, infection prevention manager.

<p>Northern Regional Hospital Infection Prevention Manager Kitty Horton receives the first COVID-19 vaccination administered at the hospital, from Rickie Harold, Emergency Department director.</p>

The first COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Mount Airy and are being given to front-line healthcare workers.

At the same time, local cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing, with the number of active cases nearly doubling over the past seven days.

Both Northern Regional Hospital and the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and began administering those Tuesday.

“Following the criteria published by the North Carolina DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services), we have identified the first 100 staff to receive the vaccination,” said Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing for the hospital.

Some of the vaccines were administered Tuesday, the rest were scheduled for Wednesday.

“The vaccination process went smoothly today with well over half of the vaccines administered and a second day of vaccinations scheduled tomorrow,” she said late Tuesday afternoon. “It was like Christmas came early for those front-line staff, including and not limited to physicians, RNs, and environmental services staff, who have been anxiously awaiting the vaccine.”

She said those receiving this first batch of vaccinations will receive a follow-up dose in 28 days, with immunity expected 14 days after the second inoculation.

“We will expand out vaccination offering beyond the first 100 as we receive additional allotments of vaccine. The allotments from Pfizer and Moderna come from the NC DHHS and we do not have the next confirmation for when or how many will be in our next allotment,” she said. “As we receive additional vaccinations, hopefully sooner than later, we will continue to follow our protocol for vaccinating employees and patients.”

Those guidelines say health care personnel should first get the vaccines; followed by other essential workers “who conduct operations vital for continuing critical infrastructure,” such as those who work in food, transportation, and education; then adults with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease that put them at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications; followed by adults over the age of 65.

“We anticipate it will be well into 2021 before vaccines are readily available to the entire population interested in a vaccine.”

Simmons, from the health and nutrition center, said the first 100 doses delivered to her department are being administered according to the same guidelines.

“We are still working in tandem with the state to determine a timeline for the other priority phases of the vaccine,” Simmons said. She said there is not, as if yet, an exact timeline when additional doses will come in, nor when they will be available to the general public. “We will make vaccine information widely available as we receive it,” she said.

Cases climbing

Simmons said cases numbers are climbing rapidly, with 703 active cases in the county as of Monday night.

“We expect that number to rise,” she said, saying the steep jump could be stemming from holiday gatherings.

According to the North Carolina Health and Human Services website, Surry County has seen 847 new cases diagnosed in the past 14 days. All totaled, 3,970 Surry County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 57 deaths.

“It is so important for people to continue limiting gatherings and practicing the 3Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash,” Simmons said of local efforts to stem to growing case numbers.

At Northern Regional Hospital, Lancaster said there were 37 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, four of whom are in the intensive care unit, as of Tuesday afternoon.

She said overall the total number of people seeking care of any kind, not just for COVID-19, in the emergency department is actually lower than the average was before the pandemic.

“But the acuity of patients is much higher. This means patients arrive in need of more intensive treatment and most end up being admitted to Northern or transferred when a higher level of care is needed,” she said.

Free Testing

The health and nutrition center, in partnership with the state health department, will be holding five free COVID-19 testing sessions in Elkin next week, at Elkin Presbyterian Church at 151 Hillcrest Drive.

The sessions are Sunday, Dec. 27, 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Wednesday, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“While walk-ups are accepted, we encourage residents to register and schedule an appointment at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Anyone who meets the virus testing criteria can be tested, including people who are underinsured, uninsured, undocumented, or homeless. Symptoms of COVID can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/symptoms.”