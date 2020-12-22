First local COVID vaccines arrive

A sport that involves circling racetracks at 200 mph while measuring success in nanoseconds requires lots of moving parts other than car and driver, and a Surry County resident has had a hand in many of those.

“Ever since I was little, that’s all I could think about was race cars,” David Cropps said in discussing his 20-year career in NASCAR, which now involves working at Richard Petty Motorsports — headed by “The King” of stock car racing.

“My main job is front-end mechanic,” Cropps, 42, of Mount Airy, said regarding his present position with the Petty organization, where he has been employed for a total of 13 years. It’s one of various racing teams he has served with over the past two decades, encompassing all three top rungs of NASCAR — the Cup, Xfinity (formerly Busch) and truck series.

Cropps’ different jobs along the way have included safety specialist, tire changer/tire specialist, interior specialist and even driving the big rigs that transport cars to tracks across the country.

And one gets the idea that the Surry County resident also would be willing to wash dishes or take out the garbage if that’s what was required, given a love and passion for racing that seems to ooze from every pore of his skin.

That was evident when, while in between full-time jobs, Cropps once labored as a volunteer helping different race teams without pay just to keep his foot in the door. This mirrored the circuitous crooks and turns of a career path which have rivalled those of the Sonoma and Watkins Glen road courses that are regular stops on the Cup circuit.

“You’ve always got to keep an open mind,” Cropps added during an interview last Monday when discussing philosophies that have kept him going in a sport that can be extremely demanding at times.

He also credits his family, parents Grover and Brenda, retired employees of local utility companies, and brother, Junior Cropps, with supporting his career over the years.

Racing interest came early

David Cropps hails from the Ararat community and graduated from Surry Central High School.

“I’ve always been interested in racing,” he said, crediting his older brother Junior for that. “He was always taking me to NASCAR races.”

This was when David was about 16, and in addition to oval competition he became interested in drag racing, attending events at the venerable Farmington track.

“I played tennis in high school,” he said of the sum total of his athletic endeavors while enrolled at the Dobson campus. “I was not the best student in the world, but I did pick up math pretty well — and that was probably my best subject.”

It would serve him well later in a field where meticulously calculating one inch of aerodynamic clearance or extra pound of tire pressure here or there can spell the difference between victory and defeat.

After Surry Central, Cropps — who is a cousin of legendary local runner Clarence Cropps, the retired cross country/track and field coach at Mount Airy High — went through the auto body program at Surry Community College as part of his desire to pursue a racing career.

“I put in resumes at a couple of shops,” the local man recalled of his efforts after leaving SCC.

In 2000, he landed at Washington-Erving Motorsports, not representing the author of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” but former NFL running back Joe Washington and NBA superstar Julius Erving, aka Dr. J.

It was the first African-American-owned team in NASCAR, which competed in the Busch Series for a brief time with drivers including Tony Roper while headquartered in Davidson County.

“I worked at an electrical company at the time,” said Cropps, which allowed him to get a 40-hour work week in from Monday through Thursday so he could spend weekends on the circuit.

After that team folded early this century, Cropps embarked on his volunteer tour, performing different tasks for a number of teams to stay active in the sport. “Whatever tracks I could get to, I went,” he said.

Cropps freelanced in this way until 2003, while aspiring for something more.

“In 2004 is when I got my first full-time job,” he said, which was with Innovative Motorsports — known for fielding the first Toyota team in the Truck Series in conjunction with the Japanese manufacturer’s entry into NASCAR. Hank Parker Jr. was its driver.

“I was tire changer and tire specialist for them,” Cropps said.

He later joined ppc Racing in Mooresville, which competed in the Truck Series with driver Terry Cook.

In 2005, the Surry County man hooked on with Evernham Motorsports, led by former crew chief Ray Evernham, which also had a truck team with a female behind the wheel, Erin Crocker.

Then after the team at Evernham folded, Cropps went into the shop, working on electrical wiring of cars.

“In 2008, they wanted me to go on the road full-time with the Cup deal,” Cropps said.

He served as interior specialist for driver Patrick Carpentier, which the local man explained can involve everything from making sure the driver gets water during pit stops to otherwise aiding him.

That job also entails replacing the windshield tear-offs as needed, which Cropps says is kind of an art unto itself. The replacement person comes to know when this must occur in order for the racer to maintain proper visibility.

The task can be an issue at what Cropps describes as an “abrasive” track such as Darlington where residue can quickly accumulate on windshields.

One might use as many as eight tear-offs there. Cropps explained that there also is an emphasis on positioning the sheets in a way that allows one to be peeled off and applied efficiently without sticking together.

The Surry resident remained with Evernham until it underwent what Cropps calls “sort of” a merger with Richard Petty Motorsports in 2011.

“So I was part of the merger,” Cropps said, explaining that this is how he became involved with the Petty operation and its fabled No. 43 car.

Cropps continued as an interior specialist with it until leaving in 2013 to work on a truck team with Ron Hornaday, before joining Michael Waltrip’s Cup team later that year in the same role. It shut down at the end of the 2015 season, after Waltrip and other drivers including Brian Vickers and Mark Martin shared duties behind the wheel.

Petty like “a family”

David Cropps then returned to Richard Petty Motorsports, which in recent years has had Aric Almirola and, most recently, Bubba Wallace at the helm.

Wallace, who in September announced plans to leave that organization after this year, will drive for a new NASCAR team created by Michael Jordan and veteran driver Denny Hamlin.

Cropps said he did not entertain joining Wallace in that endeavor, because he is perfectly happy at Richard Petty Motorsports.

“It’s just turned five years since I’ve been back,” he said of the 13 years logged with the merged Petty organization altogether.

“Richard Petty is a family operation, and they take care of their people,” Cropps emphasized. “You’re not a number there.”

The patriarch of the family has been a regular presence at the shop in recent years. “With COVID, not so much,” Cropps said of Richard Petty’s schedule.

“But before, he was in the shop every day of the week,” Cropps said, and attended every race except Talladega — which Petty has avoided due to a crew member being killed in a pit stall there.

Cropps often has been working on engines, for example, and in his state of concentration noticed Richard Petty leaning on the hood while “telling you stories.”

With the 2020 Cup season recently completed, Cropps is now juggling vacation time while also commuting to the shop in Welcome, North Carolina, two days a week.

“We’re right now in the process of tearing our pit box down to get painted and make sure everything looks good when the (2021) season starts,” he related.

As has been the case with many sporting and other events, the coronavirus impacted NASCAR, prompting the suspension of races in March. Events resumed in May with an accelerated schedule that included unusual moves such as two Cup races a week at the same venue in order to get it back on track en route to the eventual crowning of Chase Elliott as champion.

Racing highs and lows

The next season is slated to begin in February with a traditional annual race at Daytona, which is the favorite of David Cropps.

“Really, the Daytona 500, there is nothing like it,” he said of the superspeedway event, while also expressing a fondness for short-track racing closer to home at Martinsville.

As with any sports endeavor, and maybe NASCAR in particular, there can be high and low points, which certainly has been true for Cropps.

He considers being part of the No. 43 team that finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500, after Wallace had joined Richard Petty Motorsports, a highlight.

“That was pretty cool,” Cropps said. “I have yet to be in Victory Lane — I’ve come close so many times.”

With Wallace having departed for the new Jordan-Hamlin team, Erik Jones, formerly of Joe Gibbs Racing, was named as his replacement.

Then there are experiences at the other end of the emotional spectrum, such as a wreck in May 2017 at Kansas Speedway which injured the driver whom Wallace had taken over for, Almirola.

“That was the low point of my career right there, when Aric got hurt at Kansas,” Cropps said of the fractured vertebra suffered by Almirola.

His role as safety specialist cast personal doubt on his abilities in the wake of the incident.

“That made me question whether I should be in the sport,” Cropps confided.

There was no apparent problem with the safety preparations for the car, but the questions lingered in his own mind.

“I knew I had done everything possible to keep him safe,” Cropps said of Almirola. “But it was always the question of what could I have done different?”

Noose controversy

David Cropps also found himself in the thick of things in June when a noose was discovered in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. This occurred at a time of increasing racial tensions nationwide, with Wallace being the only African-American Cup racer serving to fuel the situation.

Looking back on it now, Cropps views the matter in a different perspective.

“It was just the perfect storm,” he said of a combination of factors unfolding at a single time which might not otherwise have happened.

While a rope in Wallace’s stall seemed to be the only one tied in a noose with all other ropes in the garage area found to be straight, Cropps says a random sequence of events led to Wallace even being assigned the stall involved. He indicated that this was due to a qualifying quirk, which undermines the notion of someone placing the noose there beforehand in a premeditated act.

“I said we had a better chance of winning the lottery than getting that garage stall.”

The timing of the event also was a factor. “We were sort of on edge because we’d just run the Black Lives Matter car at Martinsville,” Cropps mentioned.

An FBI probe determined that no hate crime was involved at Talladega.

“Sometimes it’s tough,” Cropps said of life in NASCAR in general.

But when he arrives at a track and hears the fans cheering, especially at Bristol in its heyday, the resulting adrenaline rush reminds David Cropps of why he’s there.

This occurs even when he drives a big truck carrying cars to distant locations.

“I like being on the road, I like being at the race tracks,” said Cropps. “I really like driving the transporter across the country,” the local man added, expressing a special appreciation for the Sonoma area in California’s wine country.

“And the drive to Sonoma is beautiful.”

Message to others

Although he is one on the few African-Americans in NASCAR, Cropps does not consider himself as any kind of trailblazer or pioneer.

“I’ve never felt I had anything to prove more so than the next person.”

And Cropps believes the same career path is open to others of color — if only they would try.

“I don’t think the interest is there — but the opportunity is,” said Cropps, who while dabbling in drag racing and go-karts has no desire to climb into the cockpit in NASCAR although he would like to become a crew chief someday.

“First of all, don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do it,” is his advice to others seeking such a career. “If you’re willing to work hard, there are opportunities out there.”

Cropps believes a key to survival in racing is a willingness to never stop learning, rather than professing to know everything. A person might be knowledgeable about certain functions in the sport, but invariably will encounter someone who has a better way, he says.

David Cropps thinks he’s definitely living the dream through his work in NASCAR, despite the inevitable pitfalls.

“There’s times when it’s hard, but I feel fortunate because there are a lot of people out there who would love to have my job.”