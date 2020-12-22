State grant to aid Surry railroad work

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A local railroad is among recipients of grant money from the state to aid improvements to its infrastructure.

The N.C. Department of Transportation in Raleigh announced Monday that the Yadkin Valley Railroad had been awarded funding for a project with a total cost of $1.5 million.

Yadkin Valley is one of 17 short line railroads approved for matching grant funds totaling about $16.7 million as part of the state DOT’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement program (FRRCSI). This will allow more than $32 million in rail infrastructure improvements to soon be undertaken statewide when local matching funds are applied.

The project involving the Yadkin Valley Railroad will include replacing and upgrading rail sections, installing new crossties and providing ballast and surface track in Surry, Stokes, Wilkes and Forsyth counties, according to the DOT.

Attempts Tuesday afternoon to contact Yadkin Valley officials for details on specific areas targeted for the work were unsuccessful.

The Yadkin Valley Railroad, based in Rural Hall, has two lines originating from that town for a total distance of 93 miles, information on a company website states.

The first runs to North Wilkesboro and was completed in August 1890 as part of the Richmond and Danville Railroad. The second line, to Mount Airy, was constructed by the Cape Fear and Yadkin Valley Railroad in June 1888. Both lines became part of Southern Railway Co. in the late 1800s.

Gulf and Ohio Railways has been operating the Yadkin Valley Railroad since 1994, the website adds.

Using 10 locomotives, Yadkin Valley hauls 11,500 carloads annually of commodities including poultry feed ingredients, wood products, steel, plastics, propane and ethanol, with rail car storage also involved.

The area rail company has “transload” facilities in Rural Hall and Crutchfield which are in close proximity to major highways such as Interstate 77 and U.S. 52.

Through the grant funding, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement program supports rail infrastructure health, safety and performance throughout the state. This enables the DOT to partner with rail companies on various improvement projects.

That partnership helps railroads meet customer needs in an efficient and cost-effective manner, according to information from the agency, while also preparing the companies for growing service demands and partnerships with new businesses and industries across the state.

The closest rail line to Surry also awarded DOT grant funding is Alexander Railroad Co., to cover about $600,000 in infrastructure improvements including consolidating highway-rail grade crossings in Iredell County.

