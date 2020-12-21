Shoals holds annual penny drive

Gemma Kreeger, Karson Beck, Silas Dawson, Trevor Bishop, and Alec Richardson pose for a photo with some of the items the school was able to purchase with money raised during the annual penny drive.

<p>Alex Richardson, Trevor Bishop, and Noah Baker pose with some of the items.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Alex Richardson, Trevor Bishop, and Noah Baker pose with some of the items.

<p>Bryanna Baker’ third grade class with some of the items purchased with money raised during the annual penny drive.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Bryanna Baker’ third grade class with some of the items purchased with money raised during the annual penny drive.

The third-grade classes at Shoals Elementary Scholly recently sponsored its annual Penny Drive.

“Once again it was a huge success,” school officials said in announcing the event. “The few weeks leading up to this event the students do chores around their house and earn coins to bring in to donate to this cause. This event is also supported by our parents and community. Without their support this could never be a reality.

“This year they raised over $700. The third grade teachers do the shopping and bring the items in so that the students can see how their generosity and kindness will make a difference in the lives of others during this time of giving.”