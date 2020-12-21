Hugh Chatham receives A grade

December 21, 2020

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national hospital watchdog organization. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“At Hugh Chatham, we have a passion to provide each and every patient with the safest, highest quality care possible,” said Paul Hammes, CEO of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. “We are pleased to receive an ‘A grade’ from the Leapfrog Group – one of several external measures published over the past year that have validated our commitment to high-reliability healthcare across all settings.”

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”