Local unwanted dogs find homes in NE

December 20, 2020 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

A volunteer with a dog shortly before boarding a plane bound for Pittsburgh on Dec. 11.

A volunteer walks a dog before they board a plane at the Mount Airy-Surry County airport.

A couple of volunteers with the Pittsburgh Aviation and Animal Rescue Team take a break from unloading dogfood from their plane to pose for a photo at the Mount Airy-Surry County airport during a stop on Dec. 11

While Surry County has long been plagued by an overabundance of dogs, sometimes overwhelming the county shelter as the animals are brought in — many of those unwanted hounds are finding new homes in the Northeast.

And they’re sometimes being picked up and taken to their new digs via airplane, as was the case on Dec. 11.

Mayberry For Paws, a local animal rescue agency, has developed a partnership with the Pittsburgh Aviation and Animal Rescue Team based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lee Stalcup, rescue coordinator for Mayberry for Paws, said it was a marriage pairing dog lovers who had little access to the pets, in the northeast section of the nation, with the sometimes out-of-control pet population in Surry County.

“There are a lot stronger laws up there that prevent bad pet ownership from occurring, or from excessive population of animals,” she said. Dogs are not readily available — “you can’t just get one from your neighbor” — and the laws are far stricter governing dog ownership. In many of the northeastern states pet owners are required to register their animals and pay an annual fee — around $5 for animals with up-to-date shots and who are spayed or neutered, but $70 to $90 for animals that do not fall under those categories.

In some areas, especially across the border in Canada, a pet owner can be fined for an unapproved litter of puppies.

She said that keeps the pet population down, while in many places in the South, including Surry County, owners often do not spay or neuter their animals, and will often allow their animals to run loose, or even turn them out once no longer wanted.

That, she says, is irresponsible and cruel, but the Mayberry for Paws partnership with the Pittsburgh group is helping both local dogs and would-be pet owners in the Northeast.

The way the program works is that local stray dogs, or those turned in at the shelter, are screened for health and temperament. Those needing care get it and those who might make good pets are either fostered locally or otherwise kept while getting used to being around new owners.

Periodically, the Pittsburgh group, funded in part by the Rachael Ray Foundation, will travel by plane to the area, landing at the Mount Airy-Surry County airport. There, they load up on their canine passengers, taking them to Pittsburgh, where they are filtered out to new homes.

Other times, volunteers from the group will drive to Mount Airy, stay overnight, then load up on the animals and head back home.

Sometimes they offer a little extra help for the local effort. Nathan Walls, assistant to the Surry County manager, said the Pittsburgh group donated 350 pounds of dog food on its last drip down, with the food earmarked for local families fostering dogs.

Stalcup said she began volunteering with Mayberry for Paws six or seven years ago.

“They were already in existence and focusing on spaying and neutering, financial assistance for pet owners in the community,” she said.

Shortly after she joined, she began helping the local group widen its focus to finding homes for the local unwanted pets.

While she and the local group are working on finding the dogs and getting them ready for a new home, the Pittsburgh organization vets potential owners — all for one purpose: “We’re making sure no dog or puppy gets put down for lack of space at the shelter or lack of homes in the community.”

Stalcup said she doesn’t have an exact count on how many dogs have been taken north, but she said it’s at least 500 a year. “Some years it’s 800 to 1,000.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for the program, but organizers have been able to work around that.

“Transporting was an issue at certain times, around the March and April times when we had the lock downs,” Stalcup said.

Before COVID, the Pittsburgh volunteers would sometimes drive down and stay in the area overnight. Now, they make the drive in one day so as not to potentially expose themselves to individuals who might have COVID working in area hotels and restaurants.

The group has also largely stopped taking animals across the border into Canada, since that country has stopped most cross-border travel from the U.S.

Still, the group’s volunteers make periodic trips, taking local unwanted dogs to new homes.

Anyone wanting more information on Mayberry for Paws, or on the rescue program, can visit the group’s website at www.mayberry4paws.com, or by emailing mayberry4paws@gmail.com.