Proposed hotel may be a Marriott

Plans have been unveiled for a proposed new hotel in downtown Mount Airy which would be developed by a local entity and possibly connected to the Marriott brand.
The idea of constructing such a lodging establishment on the former Spencer’s textile mill property, owned by the municipality since 2014, has been in the exploratory stages in recent months. But until a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday night, little had been disclosed publicly about exactly who or what was involved.
“This is going to be a very special presentation,” Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland commented beforehand, saying the project represents “an exciting possibility.”
The resulting plan update from local financial expert Bryan Grote and Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison, both of the group Mount Airy Downtown, revealed that a team headed by Sunhouse Development Co. is eyeing a 77-room “boutique upscale” hotel for the Sparger Building.
It is a large (46,000-square-foot, multi-story) structure — now painted baby blue — that commands an imposing presence on Willow Street just west of downtown Mount Airy’s main drag.
In addition to the hotel, with the name of Historic Spencer’s Mill Inn, a market center is planned in a portion of what’s known as the Cube Building, located at the rear of the former Spencer’s complex in the vicinity of Lovill Street.
It would contain mini-convention meeting rooms, mezzanine amenities both for hotel guests and the public, a spa and a tap room/coffeehouse, according to detailed information presented Thursday night.
The overall project cost is estimated at between $13 million and $14 million.
Sunhouse Development Co. also includes Sunrise Hospitality, which owns and manages Hampton Inn by Hilton on Rockford Street.
It would be the developer and owner-operator of the new hotel.
Sunhouse has assembled a team including building and landscape architects, civil/structural engineers, a banking partner, a historic preservation researcher and a historic tax credit syndication firm. The use of tax credits available for the preservation/refurbishing of former textile mill properties is envisioned for the project.
The development team contains both statewide and local entities. Those in Surry County are general contractor J.G. Coram Co., legal counsel Richard Johnson, Moore and Associates Engineering and Consulting (which includes former city Public Works Director Jeff Boyles) and Brite Engineering Consultants, along with Sunrise Hospitality.
“This is a hometown team and they are invested in Mount Airy and the community,” Morrison said during the presentation, calling its members a “proven” group with many successful projects under their collective belt.
Cost to city unknown
Financial figures were released showing that the municipal and Surry County governments would reap a total of $4.6 million in tax and other revenues from the development over a 10-year period. This includes a proposed purchase price of $350,000 for the city-owned property involved.
Other public benefits cited in reference to the project include the creation of 50 to 75 full-time-equivalent construction jobs and 30 to 40 permanent full- and part-time positions.
The possible cost to the municipality was quickly raised among the commissioners Thursday night after being briefed on the project — given a costly history of Spencer’s redevelopment efforts to this point. This includes plans for a Barter Theatre and four-star hotel which fell through in 2018 amid concerns that city taxpayers were being subjected to undue financial risks.
Public infrastructure improvements sought for the latest endeavor which would impact municipal coffers are listed as water/sewer and storm water work, increased street access including providing a northwest access point for Oak Street and a southwest one for Franklin Street.
Streetscapes, an urban walkway connected to Mount Airy’s greenway system and parking also are itemized.
“There must be parking in the immediate vicinity of the hotel,” Morrison told council members, with the construction of 90 to 100 spaces deemed as needed.
The first words out of Commissioner Tom Koch’s mouth Thursday night were to question what the city government was being asked to supply in terms of dollars by those involved.
“They didn’t provide an estimate on these costs,” Grote replied regarding the public infrastructure improvements, explaining that the general project concept has been focused on at this point for council approval before more effort is devoted.
“It looks great,” Koch reacted, while also questioning a part of the proposal which indicates that the proposed developer wants to buy land for parking and then have the city construct spaces on what then would be private property.
“This is just a start,” Niland reminded regarding the preliminary nature of the plan at present, with a timetable calling for the premises to be open in the first quarter of 2023.
The board voted Thursday night to authorize Mount Airy Downtown to continue its work by assembling a technical team to iron out such details and conduct negotiations, with information to be brought back to the commissioners at some point. It will include individuals such as the city planning director and interim public works director to fully analyze what would be involved with the parking and other needs.
“You’ll definitely get another bite of the apple,” Grote assured council members.
Commissioner Steve Yokeley also was pleased with the progress so far, saying Grote’s working group involved “has done a fantastic job and everything looks great.”
Marriott factor a key
The possible tie with Marriott International, the largest hotel chain in the world based on number of rooms, seemed to capture extra attention among city officials during their meeting.
While voicing support for the basic hotel plan, Commissioner Jon Cawley said the potential involvement by Marriott is a key from his standpoint.
“That’s important to me,” Cawley said. “That’s a big deal to me.”
The attachment of the Marriott brand name to the hotel would provide extra drawing power for Mount Airy, discussion suggested.
“Has the Marriott signed on to this?” Cawley asked Grote.
“They have not — we have asked about that,” the Mount Airy Downtown member responded.
Grote said Marriott officials have done some preliminary work, including studying which “flagship” label might be appropriate for a Mount Airy location. The Marriott Tribute portfolio, a high-end brand of the company that has numerous brands in all, is one consideration.
Although Grote said Marriott appears to be awaiting some kind of commitment from Mount Airy, Cawley stressed that any commitment might depend on whether Marriott comes aboard.
Along with authorizing preliminary work on the hotel project to proceed further, the commissioners OK’d an additional move — at Cawley’s suggestion — to have Commissioner Yokeley seek to cement a relationship with Marriott on the city’s behalf.
“We need an elected official,” Cawley said of this role, explaining that Yokeley, who agreed to take it on, has a thorough knowledge of the Spencer’s situation.
As has occurred among city officials previously, Niland expressed further appreciation for the work of Grote and others on behalf of the city at no charge while mentioning a potentially expensive alternative:
“It would be incredible what this might cost us if we had to put a consulting team together.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.