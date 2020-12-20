COVID-19 outbreak hits county jail

A COVID-19 outbreak in the Surry County Detention Center has resulted in more than 30 positive tests among both jail population and staff members.

The sheriff’s office, which oversees the detention center, posted on its Facebook page Thursday an inmate had tested positive for the virus, and follow-up testing revealed several others who had contracted the virus, as well as a few staff members.

On Friday, Captain Scott Hudson said all totaled there have been 31 positive tests in recent days, though no one had become seriously ill.

“We’re seeing very minimal symptoms,” he said. “Some of them don’t even have symptoms.”

He said there had been an outbreak at the detention center earlier this year, but the total number of infected individuals was smaller than this time. According to guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, if two or more people in a congregate living facility test positive, that has to be labeled as an outbreak.

In the most recent incident, Hudson said the first inmate testing positive exhibited no symptoms, explaining the inmate had been taken to a local medical facility for an unrelated issue. While there, he was tested and found to have COVID-19.

Once there was a positive test, he said officials from the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center were called in to oversee the handling of inmates and COVID-19 testing.

“We’re having them come in and test, we’re just following CDC guidelines and guidance from the health department,” he said.

The captain said the detention center has been following CDC guidelines ever since the pandemic began in March. When someone comes into the facility, they must have a temperature check and answer a series of questions regarding whether they’ve been around anyone else who is sick.

“If we flag any of those, then they are sent to a medical facility and are tested before they are accepted into the jail,” he said. If the test comes back positive, they are segregated from the general population.

Staff must also wear masks while on duty, he said, and the inmates are encouraged to wear masks, but are not required.

Hudson did not have an exact number of inmates at the jail on Friday, but he said lately that figure has been averaging around 170 a day.