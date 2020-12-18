Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Treva Dawn Fitzgerald, 43, of Cedar Point Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 10 for failure to appear in court Aug. 1. No bond amount was listed; she was given a Sept. 27 court date.

She has four upcoming court dates for Dobson, one for Winston-Salem and one March 29 for several charges in Danbury.

The Stokes charges include felonies: possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of stolen goods, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, and two counts of passing a worthless check.

• Jeffery David Edwards, 36, of Pop N Mom Lane, Dobson, in the Beulah area, was served an order for arrest Sept. 10 for failure to appear in court Sept. 1 on three misdemeanor counts. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 27 court date.

He has a court date Jan. 12 for charges of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and six driving-related offenses.

• Malachi Isaiah Wright, 19, of Wilkesboro, was served a warrant Sept. 10 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order. The victim is listed as Katelyn Casstevens of Elkin. Wright was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.

On Jan. 11 he has a court date for charges of communicating threats, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

On Jan. 19 in Yadkinville he faces charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felony conspiracy to sell marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of a weapon by a prisoner, possession of counterfeit currency/check, possession of a Schedule IV substance, and marijuana paraphernalia.

• Two neighbors in their 70s were served a criminal summons on back-to-back days for assault and battery charges.

On Sept. 11, deputies served a criminal summons, dated Sept. 9, on Christa Maria Midkiff, 75, of Massey Road, Mount Airy. The victim was listed as Heidi Trinkle of Mount Airy.

The next day deputies served a summons on Paul Henry Cromer, 72, of a different address on Massey Road. The victim was listed as Laura Cromer of King. Both suspects received an Oct. 9 court date.

• Layla Ann Milette Rupert, 36, of Claudville, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Sept. 12 for failure to appear in court June 1. She was given a $300 cash bond and an Oct. 5 court date.

• Charles Bradley Collins, 41, of Wards Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 13 for failure to appear in court July 31. He was given a $550 cash bond and an Oct. 15 court date.

• Michael Anthony Bowers, 30, of Princeton, West Virginia, was served an order for arrest Sept. 15 for failure to appear in court June 24. He was given a $2,500 secured bond with no trial date listed.

He has a Jan. 11 court date for charges of felony possession of heroin, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

