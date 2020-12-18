Putt-putt course teeing off at church

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Haymore Memorial Baptist Church is among Mount Airy’s oldest, most well-known religious institutions — in existence for 108 years — but is not reluctant to embrace new things, judging by its installation of an indoor putt-putt course.

Anyone passing by the church at 319 Rockford St. would never know that within its walls now exists an elaborate 18-hole miniature golf facility. It will be available for play by the public along with the Haymore Baptist family beginning this weekend.

The project is viewed as partly a fundraiser but mostly a way to provide the community with a fun, safe activity over the Christmas break — a pleasant diversion as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It is being spearheaded by Kevin Minix, the church’s minister of youth and education, along with young people who attend services there.

“Most of our students have been slowly building it,” Minix said Thursday. “We started a week ago.”

The putt-putt course, for which Minix conducted a tour Thursday, has the feel of commercial layouts one might see at the beach or other tourist destinations such as Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Churches in other areas also have developed putt-putt facilities in recent years.

The one at the Mount Airy church actually is a three-story course that includes its basement and upper floors connected by stairs that allow the flow of the game to be smooth and cohesive.

Minix explained that while regular services have resumed in the church sanctuary, the portions delegated to putt-putt are not presently being used for other activities such as Sunday school because of COVID-19.

“Mostly it’s in the hallways,” he said of the course, which also covers entire rooms. Two-by-fours and other materials used for its construction were obtained through donations or discount prices from local businesses. Green felt material used for the playing surface gives the course the authentic look of a commercial establishment or the putting greens found at regular golf courses.

Unlike the jungle or hillbilly golf at some locales, the putt-putt theme at Haymore Baptist is devoted entirely to Christmas. This includes one hole in which players strike balls toward a manger scene and there also is a gingerbread-themed one, Candyland and others, with holiday decorations throughout and music to be played when the course is operating.

Early plans for it include a Saturday night Christmas party for the church youth group and a putt-putt tournament, along with allowing the public to book times to play in the coming days. For example, a local girls’ basketball team already has arranged to be there.

Open to public

After opening Saturday, the course is to be available until sometime around the first of the year, excluding a couple of days at Christmastime when it will be closed.

Minix said a form is to be posted on the Haymore Baptist Church Facebook page for family and other groups in the community to reserve times to play putt-putt.

He said these will be delegated in 30-minute increments to avoid crowding inside the church, with the course also set up in a way that prevents congregating.

It is to be accessible from a side entrance near the church playground.

Clubs and other supplies, including for sanitizing, are to be available to players at that point, but they may bring their own putters. Those at the church will be disinfected after each use.

Minix said members of the community may take part in the activity on Mondays through Fridays basically during the office hours at the church of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This also will be the case for Saturdays, with Sunday hours 1 to 5 p.m.

Officially, the new putt-putt course at Haymore is a fundraiser for a planned church youth mission trip to South Africa next summer, which Minix said could be disrupted by COVID-19 if that problem persists.

This will involve no admission price being charged at the door, only the placement of a bucket at the end of the putt-putt course to receive monetary donations by players who choose to give voluntarily.

“We’re not going to be pushing that,” Minix said of the financial aspect, citing a desire by organizers for the course to provide the greater value of enhancing people’s mental state during a depressing pandemic.

“It’s more for the morale.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

