Police reports

December 17, 2020

• A dirt bike valued at $10,000 was stolen during the early morning hours Wednesday in a break-in at Mount Airy Yamaha on Rockford Street, according to city police reports.

The Yamaha 450 model, gray in color, was taken after a glass was broken to gain entry to the business.

• Two people were jailed Tuesday on drug and other charges after they were encountered by police during a suspicious-person investigation at 100 Garden Terrace, located off Newsome Street.

Darren Andrew Dollyhigh, 39, listed as homeless, and Jennifer Marie Johnson, 34, of 205 Freeman Ridge Trail, Pilot Mountain, were both charged with resisting a public officer due to their alleged providing of false information during the encounter. Dollyhigh further is accused of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Nov. 24.

Johnson also was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dollyhigh was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and Johnson, $500 secured, with both slated to appear in District Court on Feb. 1. Buprenorphine and oxycodone pills were seized during the incident along with used syringes and a silver spoon with burned residue.

• Christopher Michael Hicks, 29, of 1310 Orchard View Drive, Ararat, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 7 after a shoplifting incident at Walmart. He was charged with concealment of merchandise, listed as a Dremel tool valued at $43. During a police investigation, two outstanding orders for arrest also were discovered on Hicks for failing to appear in court in Surry County, which had been issued on Aug. 27.

He was held in the county jail under a $1,500 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court Thursday.

• A cell phone owned by Misty Hope Busick Hawks of Pine Ridge Road, Lowgap, was stolen on Dec. 3 after being left unsecured inside the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street. The phone was described as a Motorola Android model, black in color.

• A crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense was discovered at Walmart on Dec. 2, stemming from a known suspect stealing unspecified merchandise from the store and returning it in order to receive money. No charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.