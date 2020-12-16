Nurse Key tapped as Employee of Month

December 16, 2020 Mount Airy News Business, News 0

Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves congratulates Nurse Katie Key upon her being named as Surry County Schools Employee of the Month for December.

Submitted photo

<p>School Nurse Katie Key poses for a photo.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

School Nurse Katie Key poses for a photo.

Submitted photo

Pilot Mountain Middle and Pilot Elementary school, along with Surry County Schools, recently honored Nurse Katie Key as Surry County Schools Leader for the month of December.

“Nurse Key has played a vital role in helping to manage all of the COVID-19 procedures and protocols,” the schools said in making the announcement. “She is hardworking and resilient in the face of change. She has been a true leader on the front line and many of our students look up to her because of the vital role she plays in our school. Pilot Mountain Middle is a better school and learning environment thanks to Nurse Key.”